ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between Ohio State and Kentucky. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Ohio State-Kentucky prediction and pick.

Ohio State and No. 4 Kentucky face off Saturday at Madison Square Garden in the CBS Sports Classic. Kentucky (10-1) enters as a heavy favorite, boasting a high-powered offense averaging 91.3 points per game and a deep roster led by Lamont Butler and Otega Oweh. The Wildcats’ size and rebounding dominance will challenge Ohio State’s defense, which has struggled against elite teams like Auburn. Ohio State (7-4) will rely on guard Bruce Thornton, averaging 14.8 points, to spark their offense. However, Kentucky’s defensive intensity and experience in marquee games make them the likely victor in this high-profile clash.

Here are the Ohio State-Kentucky College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Ohio State-Kentucky Odds

Ohio State: +6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +235

Kentucky: -6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -295

Over: 160.5 (-110)

Under: 160.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Kentucky

Time: 5:30 PM ET/2:30 PM PT

TV: CBS

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio State has a strong chance to upset No. 4 Kentucky on Saturday, thanks to its disciplined backcourt and history of success in the CBS Sports Classic. Point guard Bruce Thornton, averaging 14.8 points and 5.3 assists per game, is the engine of the Buckeyes' offense, boasting one of the nation’s best assist-to-turnover ratios. His ability to control the tempo and create opportunities will be critical against Kentucky’s aggressive defense. Additionally, Ohio State has won both prior CBS Sports Classic matchups against Kentucky, showcasing their ability to rise to the occasion in marquee games.

Defensively, Ohio State excels at limiting opponents’ efficiency, allowing just 69.1 points per game while holding teams to 38.5% shooting inside the arc. This could neutralize Kentucky’s size advantage and rebounding dominance. The Buckeyes’ physicality on the boards, led by forward Devin Royal (7.9 RPG), will be key in limiting second-chance opportunities for the Wildcats. With a balanced offensive attack and a proven ability to perform under pressure, Ohio State is well-positioned to pull off a statement win at Madison Square Garden.

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kentucky is well-positioned to defeat Ohio State in their upcoming matchup, primarily due to their explosive offense and depth. The Wildcats lead the nation in scoring, averaging an impressive 91.3 points per game, showcasing a potent attack that has consistently overwhelmed opponents. With six players averaging double figures, including standout Otega Oweh (15.7 PPG), Kentucky can adapt its offensive strategy to exploit any weaknesses in Ohio State's defense. Their recent victories against top teams like Duke and Gonzaga highlight their ability to perform under pressure, making them a formidable opponent at Madison Square Garden.

Defensively, Kentucky's size and athleticism will pose significant challenges for Ohio State. The Wildcats have a strong rebounding presence, with Amari Williams leading the team with 9.1 boards per game. This advantage on the glass will be crucial in limiting second-chance opportunities for the Buckeyes, who have struggled against taller teams this season. Additionally, Kentucky's experience—bolstered by several transfer players—gives them an edge in high-stakes situations. With Ohio State dealing with potential injuries and depth issues, Kentucky's combination of scoring prowess and defensive tenacity should propel them to victory in this highly anticipated clash.

Final Ohio State-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

As Ohio State prepares to face No. 4 Kentucky, the Buckeyes (+6.5) have a solid opportunity to cover the spread, despite their recent struggles. Ohio State's offense has shown flashes of brilliance, particularly from beyond the arc, where they rank eighth nationally with a 40.6% shooting percentage. If they can maintain this efficiency and exploit Kentucky's defensive lapses, they could keep the game close. Bruce Thornton's ability to create shots and Devin Royal's scoring prowess will be crucial in matching Kentucky's high-octane offense.

On the other hand, Kentucky (-6.5) enters the game as a formidable opponent, boasting one of the nation's most potent offenses, averaging 91.3 points per game. Their depth and scoring versatility, with six players averaging double figures, will challenge Ohio State's defense. However, Kentucky has struggled to cover spreads recently, going 1-5 against the spread in their last six games. With Ohio State's history of performing well in high-stakes matchups and their ability to shoot from deep, they are likely to keep the game competitive. Ultimately, while Kentucky may secure a victory, expect Ohio State to put up a strong fight and cover the +6.5 spread in what should be an exciting contest at Madison Square Garden.

Final Ohio State-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Ohio State +6.5 (-102), Over 160.5 (-110)