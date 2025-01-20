ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Notre Dame and Ohio State meet for the biggest game of the year. The Buckeyes are huge favorites for this contest as many believe Ryan Day will win his first championship as head coach. There are some props to keep an eye out for. It's time to continue our college football odds series with an Ohio State-Notre Dame props prediction.

Here are the 2025 National Championship college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2025 National Championship Odds: Ohio State-Notre Dame Props Odds

Either Player – Anytime Touchdown Scorer (TreVeyon Henderson or Quinshon Judkins): (-320)

Either Player – Anytime Touchdown Scorer (Jeremiyah Love or Riley Leonard): (-190)

Jeremiah Smith 5+ Receptions: (-180)

Jeremiah Smith to Record 30+ Yard Reception: (-130)

Will Howard 2+ Passing TDs: (-138)

Riley Leonard Under 36.5 Rushing Yards: (-114)

Riley Leonard & Will Howard to Each Record 10+ Passing Yards in Each Quarter: (+122)

Note: The first six props can be used in a same-game parlay on FanDuel. The final prop cannot.

Either Player – Anytime Touchdown Scorer (TreVeyon Henderson or Quinshon Judkins): (-320)

The price for this prop is steep but if added to a parlay, it can be useful. Treyvon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins are both utilized often and that will be the case again tonight. All you need is one of them to score for it to cash in, rushing or receiving.

These two combined for 22 rushing touchdowns during the regular season and two in the air. Against Oregon in the CFP, Henderson scored twice. Against Texas last time out, Judkins scored twice and Henderson scored once. Don't even hesitate to add this to a parlay.

Either Player – Anytime Touchdown Scorer (Jeremiyah Love or Riley Leonard): (-190)

The same prop bet goes for these two. The odds are more in your favor and it is likely one of these two will reach the endzone tonight. In the RedZone, Notre Dame loves to use Riley Leonard's legs to pound it in the endzone. Jeremiyah Love is also the power back for ND and can easily score in the RedZone.

These two combined for 33 rushing touchdowns during the regular reason. However, neither of them reached the endzone against Georgia in the CFP. We all know that game was defensive from the beginning. Against Penn State last time out, Both Leonard and Love found the endzone as the Fighting Irish found a way to defeat Penn State, 27-24.

Jeremiah Smith 5+ Receptions: (-180)

Will Howard and the Buckeye's offense did not need to utilize Jeremiah Smith against Texas. The Buckeyes found their success with Emeka Egbuka, Carnell Tate, and even Gee Scott Jr. Smith had just one catch for three yards in the win. That won't happen again against a much better defense in Notre Dame. The Buckeyes will need Smith to make plays. I expect Smith to see 6+ targets in this game. Smith had 5+ catches in eight games this season with none being more important than this one.

Jeremiah Smith to Record 30+ Yard Reception: (-130)

This season, Smith had catches that racked up yards of 38, 45 (twice), 53 (twice), 60, 68, and 70. He made massive plays time and time again and the Buckeyes will certainly target him down the field multiple times in this one. He only had the one catch against Texas, but Howard targeted him downfield a few times including a long one that almost resulted in a touchdown on the opening drive. I like Smith to make at least one massive play against the Fighting Irish that should result in 30+ yards.

Will Howard 2+ Passing TDs: (-138)

I like the Buckeyes to score multiple touchdowns in this game and Howard has the weapons to make this happen. Howard has been very good against man-to-man coverage and with Smith on his side, that coverage could lead to a touchdown. Howard has thrown 2+ touchdowns in all but just three games this season. The running game was dominant against Texas but I don't believe it will have the same success. With that said, I expect the Buckeyes to be forced to throw more often than they have.

Riley Leonard Under 36.5 Rushing Yards: (-114)

The biggest reason why we are taking the under for his prop is that sacks count as negative rush yards. The Buckeyes contain a very elite defensive front that will get to Leonard a few times tonight. If this is the case, Leonard will lose rushing yards. He carries the ball often and you will see it in the RedZone and short-yardage situations. I don't see him rushing for more than 37 yards. Leonard rushed for fewer than 37 yards in six games this season.

Riley Leonard & Will Howard to Each Record 10+ Passing Yards in Each Quarter: (+122)

This prop is a special and cannot be used in a same-game parlay. However, with these odds, it doesn't hurt to take a chance on a solo wager. Leonard and Howard should be able to complete passes for at least 10 yards each quarter. This can potentially happen on one play each quarter. Howard should be able to do it without question as Leonard doesn't have the same type of receiving core. However, playmakers like Jaden Greathouse and Jordan Faison can make it happen.