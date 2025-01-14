ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Ohio State-Wisconsin prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Ohio State-Wisconsin.

The Big Ten college basketball schedule on Tuesday night includes this intriguing game between Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Ohio State let a big fish — or rather, a big Duck — get away a few days ago. The Buckeyes had a late lead over Oregon and led for most of the second half, but they let the game slip away in the final two minutes and lost. Oregon is now 5-1 in games decided by four points or fewer this season. Ohio State is one of several teams which outplayed Oregon for a large portion of a game this season but could not deliver the closing, final blow. Penn State then encountered the same fate against Oregon this past Sunday. Ohio State lost a chance to beat a highly-ranked opponent and boost its resume for the NCAA Tournament. Ohio State can't keep missing out on big win opportunities. The Buckeyes will need to break through at some point and also win the Big Ten games they are supposed to win. They did survive a wild overtime game at Minnesota, but they know they will need to be better if they are going to win enough Big Ten games to feel safe on Selection Sunday and make their way back to March Madness.

Wisconsin has had a solid season unde head coach Greg Gard. What is new and refreshing about this Wisconsin team is that it isn't the typical grind-it-out, slow-it-down team from seasons past. This has been a fun Wisconsin team to watch in a lot of games this season — maybe not every game, but more often than in previous seasons. Wisconsin scored 116 points in a 31-point win over Iowa. The Badgers cracked the 100-point mark earlier in the season in a win over the Arizona Wildcats. Wisconsin is a very tough out at home. The Badgers have won blowouts in their two most recent conference home games. Wisconsin needs to continue to defend its home court in order to put itself in a position to contend with Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois, and other Big Ten teams in the mix for the conference championship.

Here are the Ohio State-Wisconsin College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Ohio State-Wisconsin Odds

Ohio State: +5.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +184

Wisconsin: -5.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 149.5 (-115)

Under: 149.5 (-105)

How to Watch Ohio State vs Wisconsin

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: Peacock

Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio State played 37 really good minutes against Oregon. It did not finish off the win, but it came close. Oregon is currently being projected to be a top-four seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. If Ohio State could come extremely close to beating Oregon — arguably a better team than Wisconsin — the Buckeyes could certainly beat the Badgers straight up. Yet, OSU doesn't even need to beat Wisconsin straight up to cover. The Buckeyes are getting almost six whole points. This is the right side to be on.

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Badgers have been humming along at home, playing really good offense and making it hard for opponents to keep pace. It's not easy to bet against this team at home.

Final Ohio State-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

We do not have a good feel for this game. Pass.

Final Ohio State-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Ohio State +5.5