Ohio and Central Michigan square off in an important MAC matchup with both teams holding 1-0 records in the conference. Ohio is 3-2 against the spread, while Central Michigan has a 1-3-1 mark. The Bobcats won last season’s matchup, defeating the Chippewas 34-30 at home. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Ohio-Central Michigan prediction and pick.

Ohio began their season with a loss against Syracuse but have bounced back with three wins in their last four. Ohio had a convincing win last week when they defeated Akron 30-10 as eight-point favorites. The Bobcats also beat South Alabama as underdogs earlier in the season. Ohio has been trying to figure out their quarterback situation, but their success lies in their rushing attack. The Bobcats have been alternating between Parker Navarro and Nick Poulos.

Central Michigan has been doing the same thing as Ohio, with Bert Emanuel, Joe Labas, and Tyler Jefferson alternating reps at quarterback. The edge would normally go to the team that doesn’t have a quarterback carousel in motion, but both teams use the strategy. Central Michigan started the season with a victory as 32.5-point favorites but lost back-to-ck games against Florida International and Illinois. They got it back on track in their past two games against Ball State and San Diego State but failed to cover the spread.

Why Ohio Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio’s defense and rushing attack will help lead them in this game. Their defense allows 23 points and 338.6 yards per game, which ranks 63rd and 54th respectively. Ohio is 40th in the nation in rushing, averaging 190.4 yards per game. The running backs carrying the team makes sense with their previously mentioned quarterback carousel.

Anthony Tyus III has been a beast on the ground, averaging 5.7 yards per rush. He has 87 carries and 500 yards with four touchdowns. One downfield threat for the Bobcats is Coleman Owen, averaging 15 yards per catch. Who will be getting him the ball in this game? That isn’t clear. Central Michigan is 81st in the nation at stopping the rush, meaning it could be a great game for Tyus III.

Why Central Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

Central Michigan doesn’t have an offensive weapon that stands out, but they choose to get it done with a group effort. The Chippewas average 33 points per game and 429.6 yards. They are 66th in points and 48th in yards. Ohio’s defense performed well against some weaker offenses this season but gave up 38 and 41 points against Syracuse and Kentucky. Central Michigan’s offense could be a difficult test.

Final Ohio-Central Michigan Prediction & Pick

Central Michigan uses a balanced attack which can exploit wherever the defense is weakest. Ohio’s defense is good against the rush, but they are allowing 239 yards per game through the air which is 95th in the nation. If Central Michigan can start airing the ball out, Ohio’s offense may not have the firepower to keep pace. Central Michigan is 3-0 at home this season and Ohio is 0-2 on the road. We’ll take the points here and hope the Chippewas can win outright or finish under the number.

Final Ohio-Central Michigan Prediction & Pick: Central Michigan +2.5 (-105)