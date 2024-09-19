ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

College Football is back for Week 4 action as we're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming non-conference matchup. The Ohio Bobcats (2-1) will take on the Kentucky Wildcats (1-2, 0-2 SEC) as both teams search for a much-needed win. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Ohio-Kentucky prediction and pick.

The Ohio Bobcats are currently 2-1 to begin their season through non-conference play and they'll face yet another non-conference opponent before heading up against MAC opponents. They opened their season with a loss to Syracuse, but head into this contest after back-to-back wins over South Alabama and Morgan State.

The Kentucky Wildcats are currently the last team in the SEC as they've opened conference play at 0-2. They shut out Southern Mississippi 31-0 in their season opener, but they've since lost consecutive games to South Carolina and No. 1 Georgia. They're hoping to bounce back here as the sizable betting favorites.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Ohio-Kentucky Odds

Ohio: +19.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +920

Kentucky: -19.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -1800

Over: 42.5 (-105)

Under: 42.5 (-115)

How to Watch Ohio vs. Kentucky

Time: 12:45 p.m. ET/ 9:45 a.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Ohio Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Ohio Bobcats were certainly affected negatively by the transfer portal and there were questions as to how this team would fare under a new quarterback and new faces all throughout the offense. Senior QB Parker Navarro took the reigns after being the third-string option last season, but his time at UCF and playing at a high level should poise him for this role. He's opened the season with two touchdowns to four interceptions, so he'll certainly have to cut down on his turnovers against this opportunistic Kentucky defense.

The key for Ohio in this game will begin with their offensive line as they'll have to give their quarterback time to find his young receivers. Running back Anthony Tyus III is averaging 7.5 yards per carry at the moment and attacking the ground through him may be Ohio's best chance at success during this one. He's totaled at least 15 carries and a touchdown in each of their wins, so expect the Bobcats to look his way early as they try and open the passing game.

Why Kentucky Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming into this game after a tough two weeks following a bad 31-6 loss to South Carolina and a gut-wrenching 13-12 loss to Georgia last week. In a game where only one offensive touchdown was scored by either team, the Kentucky Wildcats put together a truly impressive performance against the best team in the nation. Their defensive line was stout all game, playing with a bend-don't-break attitude through all four quarters. Had it not been for a short touchdown run in the final minutes, Kentucky would have emerged as winners.

Still, the Wildcats are disappointed not to have put up any touchdowns during their last game. They've had some serious issues scoring the ball this season and have no touchdowns through their last two games. Quarterback Brock Vandagriff will look to bounce back after the poor showing against Georgia where he went just 14-27 on his passes. Still, the defense has always been the brightest spot on this squad and they'll be facing an Ohio team that they can really control on the line of scrimmage. Expect another big performance from this defense in stopping the run and getting to the opposing quarterback.

Final Ohio-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

Ohio has been competitive to start the season, but they're going to need more consistent play from their offense if they want to stand a chance against the stout Kentucky front line. Their clearest path to success will be to work the running game and try to find success on the ground to open up their passing game.

The Wildcats, on the other hand, have had serious struggles to score the ball over their last two games and while this game should serve as another tune-up before heading back to SEC competition, we're still waiting to see if they can bounce back effectively and finally see the endzone again.

I expect this to be a wake-up call for Kentucky as they played a really strong game against Georgia. Their defense is playing like one of the best in the country at the moment and their offensive woes are bound to end soon. Behind their balanced attack on offense and ability to turn the ball over on defense, let's roll with the Kentucky Wildcats to win this game convincingly.

Final Ohio-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Kentucky Wildcats -19.5 (-115)