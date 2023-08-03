Ohio State football quarterback Devin Brown missed the team's 2023 spring game after fracturing his pinky, an injury that required surgery back in April. Brown's injury put a hold on the Buckeyes' QB competition, which has been a tight battle between Brown, a sophomore, and junior Kyle McCord. But Brown was unbothered by the injury, giving a thoughtful and mature reaction to the brief roadblock, per Joey Kaufman of The Columbus Dispatch.

“I was like, ‘At the end of the day, I’m going to miss one week.' I’m going to grow from this and this isn’t going to be anything. I’m going to be right back out there. This wasn’t a step in the road at all. If anything, it was a step up.’ That was my mindset through the whole thing, that this is really going to help me.”

Brown said he's “going to grow” from the injury and he felt he wasn't going to miss much. That appeared to be the case, as Brown was out throwing warm-ups ahead of the spring game.

While he did miss the end of spring practice, Brown was able to take part in 10 Ohio State football spring practice sessions- and is now healthy ahead of fall camp, which is set to begin on Thursday.

In an interaction that seems to sum up Brown, he called his father shortly after suffering the pinky injury, telling him that he needed surgery. His father's first reaction? “Why aren't you upset?”

Brown, who has yet to throw a pass in college football, has a demeanor that should serve him well in the Ohio State football QB competition.