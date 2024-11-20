The Edmonton Oilers bested the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night in the Canadian capital city, earning a 5-2 victory thanks to three points each from the superstar forward duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl as well as defenseman Evan Bouchard.

Bouchard, who was widely criticized for his performance during Saturday night's loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, rebounded with a highlight-reel-worthy goal in which he entered the offensive zone and dangled around Ottawa defenseman Thomas Chabot before beating goaltender Linus Ullmark with a glove-side shot:

Afterward, McDavid had nothing but great things to say about Bouchard's goal, via X.

“Beautiful goal, beautiful goal,” the Oilers captain said. “Boucha is a great player. So patient with it. Never in a rush. You could see, you can see both those things on that goal, beautiful move and a beautiful finish.”

McDavid himself would score twice while adding another assist in the victory. He recently reached the 1,000-point threshold at just 27 years of age, cementing his status in NHL history as one of the elite players that fans have had the treat of watching.

And naturally, considering McDavid is an expert at scoring highlight-reel-worthy goals, that's high praise that Bouchard certainly appreciates.

The Oilers improved their record to 10-8-2, continuing to show reliance despite yet another slow start to the campaign. And it was McDavid who spoke about the team's resilience in the immediate aftermath, via NHL.com.

“I thought it was a resilient effort,” McDavid said. “It wasn’t easy, a lot of travel, playing back-to-back and they were rested. We were a little behind the 8-ball but we just found a way to get it done tonight. That’s all it was about and it was a great sign for our group.”

The Oilers will next hit the ice when they bring in the Minnesota Wild to Rogers Place on Thursday night.