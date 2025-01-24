The Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 on Thursday night. Another chippy game between the Canadian rivals featured 13 penalties, including a game misconduct, and Corey Perry was right in the middle of it. The hardnosed veteran has made a name for himself as a pest and one teammate has noticed. Leon Draisaitl praised Perry for his antagonizing antics during the Oilers-Canucks battle on Thursday.

“He's probably the best in the league at it. He knows when to do what at the right times,” Draisaitl said to reporters. “Like I said, he does it better than anyone out there. That's a mature, really smart hockey play. I know it has nothing to do with hockey but it's a hockey play.”

Perry got involved in post-whistle skirmishes and drew Canucks penalties on multiple occasions. While they did not score on any of the powerplays he drew, getting more ice for Draisaitl to work with is never a bad strategy. After the second period, JT Miller stayed out to have a conversation with the Oilers enforcer, drawing fan's attention.

The Oilers have two of the best forwards in the world but their depth is what will help them through the playoffs. Perry leads that group and clears the way for the stars to do their thing.

The Oilers have the depth to get back to the Stanley Cup Final

In McDavid's early seasons, the Oilers did not have the depth necessary to compete for the Stanley Cup. But with his and Draisaitl's contracts coming to an end, their cap hits are relatively low for their skill. That period is coming to an end, as Draisaitl's historic extension will likely be outdone by McDavid's this summer. The depth is there and their best chance is right now.

The Oilers were one win away from lifting the Cup last season. Even after going down 3-0 in the Final, they had the star power to come back and push the Panthers to the brink. But this year, their defensive core has not been as strong as last year. That's why they brought in John Klingberg and they can add more at the March 7 trade deadline.

Corey Perry came to the Oilers last season after his time with the Chicago Blackhawks came to an abrupt end. There is no concrete reporting on what happened with Chicago, but an off-ice incident prompted the end of his time there. He has endeared himself to the Oilers fans and locker room with games like Thursday's.