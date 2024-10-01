Week five of the college football season has come and gone, and it gave us some of the best games of the season so far. We definitely saw a game of the year candidate in Tuscaloosa as Alabama narrowly defeated Georgia in a thriller after going up 28-0 early. That was the best game of the weekend and also the season so far, but another game that provided a ton of excitement involved Alabama's rival. The Oklahoma football team went on the road to play Auburn looking to bounce back from a loss against Tennessee, and they got it done in a thriller.

The Oklahoma football team picked up the win in a close, hard-fought battle by both teams, and that was definitely one of the more entertaining games of week five. However, there were a lot of other important games as well. Things got started early as Miami and Virginia Tech gave us a thriller on Friday night.

Miami is the ACC's best hope in terms of a national title contender, and they almost suffered an embarrassing loss at home as huge favorites on Friday night as Virginia Tech gave them all that they could handle. The Hokies got out to a big lead in the game, but Miami was able to come back and take the lead late in the game. Virginia Tech thought they won the contest when their Hail Mary attempt was ruled a touchdown, but it got overturned, and Miami won.

Another big game involving an ACC team featured Louisville going on the road to play Notre Dame. This ended up being a good game that came down to the final possessions, and the Fighting Irish did enough to get the win.

There were a couple big games in the Big 12 this weekend as Kansas State took down Oklahoma State and Arizona pulled off a big upset against Utah. The Utes desperately need to get quarterback Cam Rising back from injury if they want any chance to achieve their goals this season. They are a completely different team when he is on the bench.

Week five concluded with Alabama taking down Georgia in one of the best college football games you'll ever see. After going up 28-0 and 30-7, the Crimson Tide let Georgia get back in the game and the Bulldogs eventually took the lead late in the fourth quarter, leaving Alabama fans completely shocked. However, the Tide immediately scored a 75-yard touchdown on the next play and they got the two-point conversion to go up 41-34, and they eventually won with that score after sealing the win with an interception in their own end zone.

There was a lot of excitement in week five and it was maybe the best week of the season so far. Let's talk about this big win that Oklahoma got on the road against Auburn.

Oklahoma saved its season… for now

The Oklahoma football team lost in week four at home against Tennessee to open up SEC play, so they absolutely couldn't afford to go down this weekend on the road against an unranked Auburn squad. If they started off 0-2 in conference play with the schedule that they still have, the Sooners would've been toast. When the Tigers scored a touchdown to go up 21-10 in the fourth quarter on Saturday, it looked like Oklahoma was the aforementioned breakfast delight.

Oklahoma had their backs against the wall on Saturday, but they ended up outscoring the Auburn football team 17-0 in the final nine minutes to come away with a huge 27-21 win.

Jovantae Barnes ran in a touchdown with 8:32 left in the game to make it 21-16 after a failed two-point conversion attempt, but the big one came with a little over four minutes to go. Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne had played a good game as he threw for over 300 yards and he tossed three touchdown passes, but one costly mistake gave the Sooners the lead for good. Thorne threw an interception and Kip Lewis returned it 63 yards for a touchdown to put the Sooners up. They were able to kick a late field goal as well to go up 27-21, and that was eventually the final score.

Oklahoma was able to survive this weekend against Auburn, but if they keep playing like this, they probably won't win too many more games on their grueling schedule. The Sooners have a lot of tough tests left going forward, and they need to clean things up if they want to compete for an SEC title. Here are a couple of concerns for Oklahoma after the close victory.

Lack of offensive weapons

The Oklahoma football offense has struggled so far this season, and it's because of a lack of weapons. The Sooners have already had to make a quarterback change, and that came as a bit of a surprise to some. Jackson Arnold was expected to be very good this season, but after a shaky start, Brent Venables gave the ball to Michael Hawkins Jr. Now, Hawkins Jr. seems to be one of the best players on offense, but he hasn't been able to fully make things click with the guys that he has around him. He can obviously make plays with his arm, but he was also the leading rusher for Oklahoma against Auburn. They need some other guys on that side of the ball to make some plays as well.

Schedule

After seeing the way the Oklahoma football team has played through five games, their remaining schedule is a major concern. The Sooners have seven games left, and five of them are against five teams. They play #2 Texas, South Carolina, #12 Ole Miss, Maine, #9 Missouri, #1 Alabama and #13 LSU. Wow. Good luck, Sooners!

If Oklahoma wants to win any of those ranked games, they need to start finding a groove on offense. The defense has been good so far, and that's a positive.

Looking at that schedule, Maine is the only guaranteed win. Oklahoma will need to find one more to become bowl eligible, but they will likely end up 7-5 or worse.

The Sooners have a bye week during week six, and then they will take on Texas in the Red River Rivalry.