The defense for the Oklahoma football team has been dominant during the Sooners' 3-0 start to the 2023 season. True freshman Peyton Bowen has been a significant contributor to the defense's fast start. Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables has been impressed with how Peyton Bowen has made the transition from high school to college football.

“It’s not easy,” Venables said of Bowen, via Sooners Wire. “There’s nothing easy about it. But he was here at mid-year. A really smart guy. Football comes easy for him. He’s highly skilled, very instinctual, confident, but eager to learn and work. So he’s, again, created opportunity for himself, and he’ll just continue to get better the more he plays.”

Bowen has nine tackles and three passes defensed through his first three games with the Oklahoma football team. The defensive back almost recorded a pair of interceptions against Tulsa in the Sooners' Week 3 victory. Five different members of the Oklahoma defense recorded a pick in the win.

Bowen was a five-star recruit.

Oklahoma has surrendered 38 total points at the beginning of the year. The Sooners shut out Arkansas State 73-0 in a completely one-sided affair. Oklahoma's offense had its lone hiccup in Week 2, but the defense took care of the rest. The Sooners held off SMU 28-11. In their last game, Oklahoma went on the road and beat Tulsa 66-17.

Usually known for its offensive firepower, the Oklahoma football team has one of the sport's top defenses under Venables, at least through three weeks. Only four teams are allowing fewer points per game.

Oklahoma is scheduled to visit Cincinnati Saturday in Week 4.