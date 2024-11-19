Oklahoma football is rounding out the final stretch of a lost season at 5-5 and 1-5 in the SEC. As head coach Brent Venables continues balancing the hefty duties for the Sooners' current roster and the potential talent that could be arriving in the offseason, there was a bit of a hiccup on the recruiting front in recent days.

Five-star Lewisville (Texas) offensive lineman Michael Fasusi, who committed to Oklahoma in August, is expected to visit Texas in Week 13 for the Longhorns' matchup against Kentucky.

“If you’re visiting other schools, then to me you’re not committed,” Venables said when asked about those situations, via Keegan Pope of On3 Sports.

It was already known that Fasusi was garnering interest from Texas and Texas A&M apart from the Sooners, and it's uncertain how this will affect his commitment plans with two weeks until National Signing Day. Fasusi ranks as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country, and fourth-best recruit in Texas.

Oklahoma football still eyeing a bowl appearance this season

Oklahoma football is still pursuing a bowl appearance, despite an uninspiring campaign. Coming off a bye week, there's a daunting SEC clash ahead with No. 7 Alabama in Week 12, and they wrap up the regular season slate on the road against LSU on November 30. They have to walk away from one of those meetings with a win.

Venables believes that the Sooners can beat anybody in their conference, so it's not out of the realm of possibility that they knock off the Crimson Tide on Saturday. The bye week, and home-field advantage should help matters.

That said, LSU will be an even tougher situation in the final game of the season if the Sooners can't pull of the upset in Week 12.

Oklahoma has the 11th-ranked recruiting class in 2025. Fasusi is the program's lone five-star commit.