Quinn Ewers is walking into, what could become, his last Texas football game. There's already a cryptic hint from head coach Steve Sarkisian Monday that Ewers has already thrown his last passes at Darnell K. Royal Stadium.

Sarkisian's succinct words point to the Longhorns possibly resting the junior quarterback on Saturday. However, the Saturday contest is a meaningful one for Ewers and company for multiple reasons. Texas is still fighting for a spot in the Southeastern Conference title game. The Longhorns' opponent Kentucky are battling for bowl eligibility at 4-6, and will likely enter upset-minded. Lastly, Ewers can continue his resurgence from last week by playing.

Ewers won over both Sarkisian and defensive teammate Jahdae Barron following his performance against Arkansas. It wasn't the prettiest of outings as Ewers completed 20-of-32 passes for 176 yards. Ewers, though, still tossed two touchdowns and guided the road win in Fayetteville.

Can Ewers continue to win over Texas by suiting up? Time to dive into some bold predictions with the Wildcats on deck.

Texas will start Quinn Ewers for final home game

While Sarkisian says he has “no idea” Ewers will sit, there's a strong belief the head coach will throw the QB out there one more time. But this time in front of his home fans.

It's a fitting reward for Ewers amid all he's gone through, including his benching against Georgia. Again, he won back the trust of his team during the Arkansas performance. Texas can also award him QB1 duties at home one last time inside the “DKR” as he continues to hear the NFL Draft chatter.

Ewers will use this game to boost NFL Draft stock

Speaking of the draft, here's another reason why it's best Ewers should play: To raise his value ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports predicted Ewers will land at No. 14 to the New York Giants back on Oct. 7.

Ewers hasn't publicly said he's leaving Austin ahead of his senior season. But with Arch Manning already getting snaps, Ewers would have to consider riding out the rest of the season to elevate his draft status. This is the perfect game to do that, as Kentucky ranks third among SEC teams against the pass.

Ewers will surpass 250 passing yards

Again, the Wildcats have proven to be stout against the pass. However, this pass defense struggled against Nico Iamaleava in the 28-18 loss to Tennessee. Iamaleava hit 292 passing yards that game.

Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss is one other high-profile SEC QB who looked efficient against UK. He completed 66.7% of his throws and racked up 261 yards in the Rebels' 20-17 loss. Ewers becomes the latest decorated SEC QB the Wildcats will face. With Ewers completed 68.4% of his throws, he's got a strong chance to scale 250 aerial yards here.

Ewers will win one last time in Austin

This contest comes off as a potential storybook ending in Austin for Ewers.

He's withstood a benching and barrage of criticism from Texas fans. But he can walk away from this season with one last victory in front of the Longhorns faithful. All signs are indicating Ewers won't want to compete with Manning for QB1 duties next season. Ewers can get Longhorn fans cheering for him one last time with a win over Kentucky — and continue leading Texas to its first SEC title game appearance.