The Sooners are going in a different direction for their defensive coordinator coach.

The Oklahoma football program had a solid 2023-24 season. The Sooners finished with a 10-3 record. However, the team failed to reach the Big 12 Championship and lost in the Alamo Bowl. OU analyst Matt Wells has decided to leave the team, and defensive coordinator Ted Roof is following in his footsteps.

The Sooners lose another coach amid their postseason letdown

Head coach Brent Venables announced Ted Roof and the Oklahoma football program are mutually parting ways, per SoonerSports.com. Roof spent two seasons with the Sooners and was instrumental in the team's success.

Venables provided this statement in the defensive coordinator:

“I have the utmost respect and appreciation for Ted,” the head coach said.

“I told him Wednesday I made a decision to go in a new direction at defensive coordinator and offered him an opportunity to remain on our staff in a different role. He explained he has a deep desire to keep coaching and will look to do that at another school.”

Venables continued, “Ted is an incredibly knowledgeable coach and teacher, and his players love playing for him. Our program is thankful for his extreme dedication the last two and for helping make us better.”

The Oklahoma football staff is now looking for another coach to lead its defensive tactics. The news of Roof's departure comes just as team analyst Matt Wells leaves the team. Oklahoma is going through changes as it looks to avenge its postseason loss.

The Sooners did not make it to the Big 12 title game. Moreover, they lost their last matchup of the season against the Arizona Wildcats. Nevertheless, Oklahoma will find a way to reload and come back strong in 2024.