Matt Well is leaving Oklahoma for the QB coach job at Kansas State.

The Oklahoma football team has a crucial offseason ahead of them. This year, the Sooners stayed undefeated for a long time and looked like they had a good chance to make the College Football Playoff, but they fell apart toward the end of the season and lost two games. Next year, Oklahoma will be in the SEC, and the competition will be more difficult than it was in the Big 12 this season. The Sooners need to get ready in the offseason, but they just lost one of their analysts to Kansas State football.

Matt Wells has been an analyst for Oklahoma football during the past two seasons, but he is moving on to Kansas State football to the become the QB coach for the Wildcats.

“SOURCE: OU analyst Matt Wells is set to become the QB coach/Assoc HC/Co-OC at K-State,” Bruce Feldman said in a tweet. “The former Texas Tech and Utah State coach was last an OC at USU when he ran what was the nation’s No. 7 offense. It was No. 101 the year before he arrived.”

This isn't a huge loss for Oklahoma as Wells didn't have a huge role on the team, but it still creates an opening that the Sooners will have to fill. This is a good hire for Kansas State as Wells has a lot of experience in the Big 12, and he should be able to use that experience to the Wildcats' advantage.

It seems like Oklahoma has lost more than they have gained so far this offseason. Their first year in the SEC is going to be an intriguing one to watch.