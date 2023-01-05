By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Dillon Gabriel had a standout season in his first year with Oklahoma, despite the Sooners 6-7 overall record. The star quarterback has now made a decision on his immediate playing future and whether or not he will be back with Oklahoma next season.

Gabriel came to Oklahoma after transferring from Central Florida. After one season, Gabriel now says he has found his home with the Sooners. He took to Twitter on Thursday, announcing he will be returning to Oklahoma this upcoming season.

“This island boy found a home in Oklahoma,” Gabriel wrote.

This season, Gabriel completed 62.7% of his passes for 3,168 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran 89 times for 317 times and an additional six touchdowns. Gabriel was tied for 24th in the country in passing TDs and 27th in passing yards.

Brent Venables first season as the Sooners’ head coach didn’t exactly go to plan. After a 6-6 regular season, Oklahoma lost to Florida State 35-32 in the Cheez It Bowl.

However, Venables clearly has a piece to build around in Dillon Gabriel. The current redshirt junior saw massive success at UCF during his freshman and sophomore season. Between those two years, Gabriel threw for 7,223 yards, 61 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions.

While a broken clavicle limited Gabriel to just three games in 2021, Gabriel looked close to his former self in 2022. In returning to the Sooners, Gabriel will have another opportunity to improve his stock and prove he has what it takes to succeed at the college level.

With Gabriel back in the field, Oklahoma has their starting QB in place. The Sooners will look to build around him as they attempt to bounce back next season.