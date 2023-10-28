Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables is blaming no one but himself for their heartbreaking loss to Kansas football on Saturday.

The Sooners' offense struggled against the Jayhawks for the most part of the game. While they came alive in the second quarter and took a 21-17 lead at halftime, they weren't able to build much on it. Turnovers and a number of key defensive miscues further doomed Oklahoma, with Kansas eventually taking the 38-33 win.

In his postgame presser, Venables was emotional as he talked about what he could have done better in the contest. He specified one moment which he thought was the turning point of the game, highlighting that he should have called a timeout before Kansas' long gain on fourth down in the final minutes.

For those who missed it, when Kansas was facing a fourth-down situation at the midfield with Oklahoma football leading 33-32 with just 1:09 left, quarterback Jason Bean was able to make a stand for the Jayhawks with a pass to Lawrence Arnold for 37 yards. It set up Devin Neal's game-sealing touchdown rush with just less than one minute left on the clock.

Had Brent Venables called a timeout then and the Sooners made the crucial stop, they could have increased their chances of winning. The Oklahoma football coach knows that very well, which is why he's full of regrets over his mistake.

“I blew it…I let our guys down on that two minute drill,” Venables shared, per Josh Callaway of 247 Sports.

The loss to Kansas is Oklahoma football's first of the season. And it's undoubtedly a huge blow to their College Playoff hopes. Now, the Sooners have no room for error if they want a spot in the big stage.