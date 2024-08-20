The NCAA's Name, Image and Likeness rules have changed college sports forever. Ahead of a highly anticipated season, Oklahoma State football is putting together a major, unique NIL venture.

The Cowboys have announced that they will put QR codes on the back of players' helmets that can be used to donate to the general team fund. The codes connect to a link for the “Pokes With A Purpose” website where fans can make one-time or monthly donations of various amounts.

“This is a revolutionary step forward to help keep Oklahoma State football ahead of the game,” head coach Mike Gundy said in the program’s announcement. “It gives a chance for everyday fans across the world to have a real impact when it comes to supporting the NIL efforts for Cowboy football. I'm thrilled about this opportunity for our players.”

Oklahoma State football puts QR codes on back of helmets

The timing of this announcement could not have been any funnier. Not even a day ago, Gundy was lashing out at players maximizing their earning potential. “The business side of what we do now — we have to have those conversations with [the players]. ‘Tell your agent to quit calling us and asking for more money. It's non-negotiable now. It'll start again in December. So now we're able to direct ourselves just in football, and that part is fun,” he said.

The codes will be tough to scan during games but the team announcement stresses how television shots and pictures of the games will allow them to be seen well. It's wonky and far from perfect but should serve as a new way for Cowboys fans to show support for the players on the field.

Oklahoma State football's season kicks off on Saturday, August 31 against South Dakota State. The Cowboys were ranked 17th in the AP preseason poll.