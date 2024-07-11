With all the conference realignment that has taken place throughout the Big 12 over the last couple of years, Oklahoma State football has remained consistent. They are the stability of the conference now, some would say.

That stability comes a lot from their veteran head coach, Mike Gundy, who has been with the program since 2001 when he was the offensive coordinator.

The now 56-year-old has seen a number of changes within the conference, but maybe nothing like what has occurred over the last two seasons where now eight new members have joined, while two perennial powerhouses have shipped out (Texas and Oklahoma).

Many believe it is now time for the Cowboys to take the next step and make their mark on the conference. After all, under Gundy, they've had double-digit win seasons in eight out of his 19 years there. But this year's schedule is different, and therefore could present some new challenges that the Cowboys haven't seen due to the conference overhaul.

Should they hope to win their first conference championship since 2011, they'll have to overcome some pretty difficult opponents on their way there. Let's see who could give Oklahoma State football some fits during the 2024 season.

Oklahoma State football faces tough three-game stretch

Minus hosting the SEC's Arkansas in early September, the first three weeks of the season are fairly manageable. But remember how the Cowboys started last season? They got off to a dreadful, sluggish start, going 2-2 with back-to-back losses to South Alabama — scoring just seven points — and Iowa State, allowing nearly 70 points in two games.

Somehow, Gundy pulled off maybe his best coaching job in his tenure in Stillwater and finished the season 10-4 and runner-up in the Big 12 championship. Oklahoma State may not be able to afford such a bad start in the 2024 season.

Once they finish off South Dakota State, Arkansas, and Tulsa in a road game, they begin a gauntlet of Utah at home, Kansas State on the road, and then back at home to face West Virginia.

West Virginia at home – Oct. 5

Out of the three in this gauntlet, West Virginia comes in with the least amount of threat, yet it will still be a massive game for the Cowboys.

In last year's game, the Cowboys took a quick 10-0 first-quarter lead before the Mountaineers went into the half up 17-13. The game came down to the fourth quarter before Oklahoma State finally secured a 48-34 victory.

That was in Morgantown last year; this year it's in Stillwater, which is a major advantage for the Cowboys. West Virginia could have one of the better offenses in the Big 12 this year. Also, head coach Neal Brown will be needing every victory he can to keep his job.

This could once again be another slugfest of a game offensively.

At Kansas State – Sept. 28

After back-to-back losses early in the season last year, many thought that Oklahoma State football was done for the season. To get back in the win column, the Cowboys beat Kansas State. However, it wasn't without the Wildcats making a valiant comeback where they fell short by just eight points.

The fields will be reversed this season when the Cowboys have to travel to Manhattan to face the Big 12's second-ranked team.

Contending with potential star quarterback Avery Johnson and running backs DJ Giddens and Colorado transfer Dylan Edwards will be a huge challenge for the Cowboys in this game. Gundy will need veteran quarterback Alan Bowman at his best, along with last year's top rusher, Ollie Gordon II, racking up the yards and scoring points.

Utah at home – Sept. 21

Anyone who faces the Utes this season out of the Big 12 is going to have problems. Out of all the new additions coming into the conference this year, Utah has the most upside, with the potential to take the title in the first year. They were ranked No. 1 in the Big 12 preseason poll.

What should worry Gundy and keep him up at night leading up to the week of this game, the first in the three-game stretch, is the health of this year's Utah team.

Last year, injuries plagued the Utes, with Cam Rising being at the peak of those. If Rising is in the lineup, the Utes don't lose that often. But also, Kyle Whittingham's teams often have one of the better defenses in the country. Last year, the Utes ranked 13th in the country in total defense, allowing 307.2 yards a game. They were also 19th in scoring defense, allowing 19.31 points per game.

A lot of this group is coming back for the Utes. Gundy will need his best offensive game plan for this one, who at least have the advantage of being at home.