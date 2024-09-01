Head coaches can get giddy after a convincing win, and Oklahoma State football boss Mike Gundy is no exception. The 57-year-old couldn't help himself after his Cowboys beat South Dakota State 44-20 to begin the season.

Gundy referenced Michigan's infamous sign-stealing scandal when asked if he could hear what was being said in helmet communications during his post-game presser, via KTUL's TJ Eckert.

“I can't, they won't let me hear it,” Gundy said. “If anybody's a good IT guy, we could get the guy from Michigan down here and let him hook me up. Even though he didn't do it. What was that song…'caught me, I didn't do it?'”

The song in question was Shaggy's 2000 classic “It Wasn't Me,” via YouTube.

The “guy from Michigan” is former Wolverines staffer Conor Stalions, who was featured in a new Netflix documentary titled “Untold” Sign Stealer” documentary. Stalions, who was hired by Jim Harbaugh for his sign-stealing skills, was suspended after being accused of sending people to rival teams' games to record their signs. The NCAA allows sign-stealing, but videotaping signs is outlawed. Stalions denies the allegations.

As a part of the scandal's fallout, the NCAA instituted “the Stalions Rule,” which requires radio technology in helmets, which the NFL has done for years. The rule is in effect for the first time this season.

Luckily for No. 17 Oklahoma State, it didn't need Gundy to be roped in, as it made easy work of the Jackrabbits.

Ollie Gordon showed out for Oklahoma State football

Cowboys tailback Ollie Gordon showed why he was last year's Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, as he rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries while adding four catches for 42 yards and another score. The speedster also had a couple of highlight-reel plays, with one being a diving catch on a low pass to begin the second half.

While beating South Dakota State was expected, the program isn't dead in the water, either. The Jackrabbits are ranked No. 1 in the FCS, so this was a more-than-respectable tuneup contest for Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State plays its first Power 5 opponent of the season in a home date with Arkansas on September 7. The Razorbacks are coming off a 70-0 victory over the SWAC's AR-Pine Bluff.

It's hard to learn too much from Week 1, but Gundy should know his team's strengths and weaknesses well by the time it hosts No. 12 Utah on September 21 to begin conference play.