Fans of the Steve Sarkisian-led Texas football squad did not like that the Big 12 conference voted Mike Gundy of Oklahoma State.

Mike Gundy is now the third most-winning coach in all of Big 12 conference history. The Oklahoma State football coach made his Cowboys blaze up to win seven out of their last eight games. But, Texas football fans did not like how Steve Sarkisian lost out on the Coach of the Year award. A lot of them were livid that the seventh-ranked team in the nation did not have the best coach in the conference.

“Lmao wtf? The hatred towards Texas is unreal,” and “Mike Gundy is Big 12 Coach of the Year. There's your lovely league parting gift, Steve Sarkisian,” were comments hurled at the award-giving committee after the Texas football coach lost.

These fans may have a point when you compare the records and dominance of both Oklahoma State and the Longhorns. Before the Cowboys and the Texas football squad face each other, Mike Gundy's squad notched nine wins for the season. Sarkisian, on the other hand, only had one loss in their season campaign along with 10 massive wins.

This prompted a lot of other comparisons throughout the world of college football, “Mike Gundy is the Big 12's Coach of the Year over Steve Sarkisian after an 11-1 season, a road win at Alabama, and having his team ranked 7th by the playoff committee? Okay, Big 12.”

Other personalities may also have an argument for the Texas football HC, “Mike Gundy, whose 9-3 team lost a game 33-7 to South Alabama and 45-3 to UCF, has been named Big 12 Coach of the Year. As opposed to 11-1 Steve Sarkisian. Who votes on this? Other Big 12 coaches.”

Should Sarkisian have won the Big 12 conference award over Gundy?