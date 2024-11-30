Oklahoma State football looks ready to undergo roster changes, following a dismal 3-9 showing. There's already calls to fire head coach Mike Gundy following the rough 52-0 loss to Colorado on Black Friday. Although, prized transfer portal addition Da'Wain Lofton is already one rearranging the 2025 roster in Stillwater.

Lofton is planning to re-enter the portal, per On3.com's Pete Nakos. His agent Bryan Miller of Peterson Sports confirmed Lofton is leaving.

He's lining himself up to suit up for his third school in the last three seasons. Lofton arrived to the Cowboys via Virginia Tech. By transferring, Lofton took a redshirt season.

The 5-foot-11 WR now has one more season of college eligibility left. The NCAA transfer portal officially opens up on Monday, Dec. 9. Players, though, have already announced their intentions to enter early. Karim McCune II of Fresno State is one of the more recent athletes to announce his decision to dip into the portal.

Who could take Ex-Oklahoma State WR Da'Wain Lofton?

Lofton was once a heavily coveted three-star out of Fort Worth, Texas. He reeled in 23 reported offers per 247Sports. Colorado, Duke, Indiana, Kansas and Mississippi State were among his opportunities from a Power Conference.

Lofton eventually chose Virginia Tech. But he delivered quiet results in Blacksburg. He grabbed just seven catches for 98 yards in his freshman season. Lofton eventually elevated his numbers to 22 catches, 254 yards and scored twice his sophomore season. But his numbers dipped to six catches for 58 yards in 2023.

He saw limited action in his redshirt season for Oklahoma State — settling for six grabs for 140 yards. Now that he's on his way out, which spots look like a possible landing area for Lofton?

There's an opening in his home state. Texas WR Johntay Cook placed his name in the portal. Cook is a past four-star find for the Longhorns, but clearly became lost in a crowded WR room in Austin.

Mississippi State has one other early opening. Another past four-star in Creed Whittemore entered the portal. Again, the Bulldogs were one of Lofton's early offers during his high school career at North Side High.

Indiana, though, has two WRs in the portal in Donaven McCulley and E.J. Williams. The Hoosiers could become another school that makes a new run at the WR the previous regime tried luring in.

But if Lofton chooses to go the mid-major route, Fresno State and San Jose State are two worth watching. The former already lost McCune II to a portal decision, but they'll also need to replace senior Mac Dalena. The Spartans, meanwhile, are set to lose NCAA record-breaker Nick Nash and fellow senior Justin Lockhart. The allure of playing in the offense that produced the national leader Nash could also appeal to a portal WR like Lofton.