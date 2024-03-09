The Oklahoma State Cowboys take on the BYU Cougars. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Oklahoma State BYU prediction and pick. Find how to watch Oklahoma State BYU.
The BYU Cougars have become a better and more dangerous team in recent weeks. They won on the road at Kansas and conquered Phog Allen Fieldhouse, which has been one of the toughest places to win in college basketball — arguably No. 1 in the country — for the past 20 years. BYU came back from a double-digit deficit to blow out TCU. The Cougars very nearly won on the road at Iowa State, the second-place team in the Big 12, earlier this week. They outplayed Iowa State for a large percentage of the game. BYU can shoot 3-pointers and create a strong offense when everything is going well, but the Cougars are tough. They have proven they can be tough in an unforgiving and deep Big 12 Conference.
BYU struggled last season. The upgrade from the WCC to the Big 12 was going to be steep. The Cougars needed to improve their roster by a lot, not just a little. The Cougars have done that. Coach Mark Pope has done fantastic work this season. BYU looks like a dangerous mid-level seed which could create some bracket chaos in the NCAA Tournament. This team is playing its best basketball at the right time of year. The Cougars will now try to win their home-court regular-season finale and make senior day a time to remember in what has been a fun and satisfying season in Provo.
Here are the Oklahoma State-BYU College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma State-BYU Odds
Oklahoma State Cowboys: +13.5 (-110)
BYU Cougars: -13.5 (-110)
Over: 151.5 (-110)
Under: 151.5 (-110)
How To Watch Oklahoma State vs BYU
Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT
TV: ESPN Plus, Big 12 Network
Why Oklahoma State Could Cover the Spread
The Cowboys are getting more than 13 points against a BYU team which lost to Oklahoma State earlier this season. OSU bossed the Cougars around and showed they could control the matchup. BYU's 3-point shooting fizzled, and so while some people will say that the laws of averages will even out, it's also true that Oklahoma State had the right game plan and won't be intimidated by BYU heading into Provo for this game. Oklahoma State doesn't have to be great to cover the spread. It just has to be decent and ensure that BYU doesn't catch fire from 3-point range. If it can be done once, it can be done twice.
Why BYU Could Cover the Spread
The Cougars are going to shoot a lot better in this game than they did in their first game against Oklahoma State on the road. Coming back home to play this game should help BYU. Playing in front of an emotional crowd on senior day should give this team a lift. Knowing BYU played poorly against a not-very-good opponent should give each Cougar player a lot of motivation to do better in this game. BYU is playing better in general compared to how it played at Oklahoma State several weeks ago. Everything about this game lines up differently from the first meeting between the two teams.
Final Oklahoma State-BYU Prediction & Pick
The Cougars will shoot well against Oklahoma State in the rematch. Take BYU.
Final Oklahoma State-BYU Prediction & Pick: BYU -13.5