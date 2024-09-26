ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Top 25 Big 12 battle as Oklahoma State visits Kansas State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Oklahoma State-Kansas State prediction and pick.

Oklahoma State enters the game sitting at 3-1 on the year. They would start with a win over South Dakota State before making a comeback, double-overtime victory over Arkansas. After beating Tulsa, they would face Utah last week. Oklahoma State took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter but would be down 10-3 at the half. Utah then would build a 22-3 lead, but Oklahoma State would start making a comeback, scoring with 1:47 left in the game to make it 22-19. Still, Utah was able to run out the clock and win 22-19.

Meanwhile, Kansas State is also 3-2 on the year. They would dominate UT Martin to open the year, before a tight game with Tulane. After a 31-7 win over Arizona, they would face BYU on the road last week. Kansas State took the lead early, and would lead 6-0 in the second quarter, but would be down 17-6 before the end of the half. In the third quarter, BYU would score twice, including on a 90-yard punt return to take a commanding lead. They would go on to beat Kansas State 38-9.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oklahoma State-Kansas State Odds

Oklahoma State: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +172

Kansas State: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 54.5 (-115)

Under: 54.5 (-105)

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Alan Bowman has led the way at quarterback he has completed 91 of 145 passes this year for 1,173 yards this year. Bowman has ten touchdown passes but also has four interceptions and a sack. He struggled early in the game with Utah and was benched to start the second half. Garret Rangel came in, but he is now just 7-19 on the year for 66 yards. Bowman would return at the end of the game, and lead two touchdown drives.

Bowman's top target this year has been De'Zhaun Stribling. Stribling has brought in 20 receptions on the year for 345 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Brennan Presley has 27 receptions this year for 219 yards and four scores. Rashod Owens rounds out the top receivers this year. He has 14 receptions for 230 yards this year with two touchdowns. Still, the focus of the offense is Ollie Gordon. Gordon has run the ball 73 times this year for 258 yards. He is averaging just 3.5 yards per carry on the year but has scored four times.

Oklahoma State is 43rd in the nation in opponent points per game this year while sitting 119th in opponent yards per game. They are 104th against the run while sitting 116th against the pass. Trey Rucker has led the way this year. He leads the team with 53 tackles while having two interceptions this year. Meanwhile, Obi Ezeigbo and Kendal Daniels both have two sacks on the year. Daniels has also broken up four passes.

Why Kansas State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Avery Johnson has led the way at quarterback for Kansas State. He has completed 58 of 95 passes this year for 620 yards. Further, he has six touchdown passes while throwing three interceptions. He has also been sacked four times this year. Johnson has also run the ball 39 times this year for 261 yards. His top target this year has been Jayce Brown. Brown has 13 receptions on the year for 199 yards but has not scored. Meanwhile, Keagan Johnson has ten receptions for 109 yards but also has not scored. Rounding out the top targets this year is Brayden Loftin. He has seven receptions for 93 yards and two scores.

In the running game. DJ Gidden has led the way. Giddens has run 68 times this year for 417 yards. He is averaging over 6.1 yards per carry while scoring once. Giddens has also brought in seven receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Dylan Edwards has 21 carries this year for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas State is 58th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 53rd in opponent yards per game. They are 23rd against the run, but 91st against the pass. Austin Romaine has led the way. He has 27 tackles with two sacks on the year and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, Brendan Mott has been solid, coming in with four sacks on the year.

Final Oklahoma State-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

Oklahoma State has given up a ton of yards this year, and a bunch of points. Last week, facing Isaac Wilson, the freshman backup for Utah, they still struggled on defense. They did force turnovers though, which did lead to some points for Oklahoma State. Further, turnovers have been an issue for Kansas State this year. They allowed just 241 yards to BYU, but they also turned over the ball three times. Turnovers will be the story again in this one, as Oklahoma State takes the game.

Final Oklahoma State-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma State +5.5 (-110)