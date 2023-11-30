We're here to share our college football odds series, make an Oklahoma State-Texas prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

It is time for the Big-12 Championship as Oklahoma State will face Texas. We're here to share our college football odds series, make an Oklahoma State-Texas prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Oklahoma State started the season with two wins in a row. Then, they lost two in a row, including a bad 33-7 loss to South Alabama. But the bye week allowed them to regroup. Ultimately, it helped them bounce back as they strung together five wins in a row. Their winning streak came to an end after losing 45-3 to UCF. Ultimately, they ended the season with two wins in a row to finish 9-3.

Texas strung together five wins in a row to start the season. Next, they lost 34-30 to Oklahoma. The bye week allowed them a chance to recover from that defeat. Then, they rattled off six wins in a row to finish the season 11-1.

Texas leads the all-time series 26-11. However, Oklahoma State won the last matchup 41-34 last season. The Cowboys also won 32-24 in Austin in 2021. Now, the Longhorns hope to cement their amazing season as they host the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Big-12 Championship Odds: Oklahoma State-Texas Odds

Oklahoma State: +14.5 (-108)

Texas: -14.5 (-112)

Over: 54.5 (-118)

Under: 54.5 (-104)

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas

Time: 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread



There was a lot of inconsistency this season with the Cowboys. Overall, it was a moderately successful season. But those losses showed some weaknesses in this team that they may have to cover up. Ultimately, they need good performances from everyone, and it starts with the offense.

Alan Bowman is the starting quarterback. Yet, he has not been great on a consistent basis this season. Bowman has passed for 2,808 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Therefore, there will be added pressure on him to avoid the ferocious pass rush and make quick decisions. Bowman hopes to have time to throw. Also, he hopes to have a good running game to set up play-action. That is where Ollie Gordon II comes in. So far, he has rushed 245 times for 1,579 yards and 20 touchdowns. Furthermore, he has caught 33 passes for 272 yards and one score.

The receiving core did a solid job. Overall, there were two that stood out. Brennan Presley was an exceptional receiver this season, catching 76 passes for 746 yards for five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Rashad Owens had 49 receptions for 646 yards and one score.

The defense has four playmakers that can change the game in an instant. First, there is Nickolas Martin. He generated 71 solo tackles, six sacks, and one interception. Likewise, Collin Oliver was also a force, gathering 42 solo tackles and six sacks. Cameron Epps tacked on 24 solo tackles and three interceptions. Also, Trey Rucker added 54 solo tackles and one interception.

Oklahoma State will cover the spread if they can avoid making mistakes on offense and getting the ball out quickly. Then, the defense must account for all the weapons that Texas possesses.

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread

The Longhorns are elite this season and looking to wrap up the Big-12 championship. First, they must take care of business against an Oklahoma State team that is capable of pulling an upset.

Quinn Ewers is the man under center. Overall, he had a good season, passing for 2,709 yards, 17 touchdowns, and five interceptions. But Ewers would not have been nearly as solid without a good running back. Significantly, Jonathon Brooks took care of that by rushing 187 times for 1,139 yards for 10 touchdowns. The Longhorns also had great pass-catchers, starting with Xavier Worthy leading the back. Ultimately, Worthy had 67 catches for 883 yards for five touchdowns. Adonai Mitchell added 45 receptions for 704 yards and nine scores. Meanwhile, Ja'Tavion Sanders had 31 catches for 502 yards and one touchdown.

The defense was elite for the Longhorns. First, there was Ethan Burke, who notched 18 solo tackles and 5.5 sacks. Anthony Hill Jr. also excelled, notching 34 solo tackles and four sacks. Likewise, Barryn Sorrell had 16 solo tackles and four sacks.

Texas will cover the spread if their offense can establish the run game and dominate. Then, they need a strong defensive effort.

Final Oklahoma State-Texas Prediction & Pick

The seeds are planted, and the teams are ready. Overall, this should be a close game. But the Cowboys have deflated in too many games this season. Therefore, it leaves an eerie feeling in the water. Expect a similar result as the Texas Longhorns claim the Big-12 Title with a dominant win over Oklahoma State.

Final Oklahoma State-Texas Prediction & Pick: Texas: -14.5 (-112)