It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma State-Texas Tech prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oklahoma State-Texas Tech.

The Texas Tech Raiders have put in some really good work this season. They are 5-2 in seven Big 12 Conference games entering the final Sunday of January. Coach Grant McCasland has done well with the Red Raiders, who have played superb basketball over the past three weeks. The only game in that time frame which Texas Tech did not win was a one-point overtime loss against an Iowa State team which is in the hunt for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and even then, Texas Tech led that game by two in the final seconds of regulation before ISU tied it. If Texas Tech looked comparatively weaker in nonconference play, particularly when it fell to Saint Joseph's, the Red Raiders have clearly gotten better and tougher in Big 12 play. They played a terrible game against UCF but, after that, have cleaned up their act and have made a real commitment at the defensive end of the floor.

If the Texas Tech team we have seen in January continues to show up in February, the Red Raiders will get a solid seed at the NCAA Tournament with a chance to do damage in their bracket in March.

Opposing Texas Tech is an Oklahoma State team which has struggled to find its footing in the Big 12. The Cowboys are 2-5 in league play. One of their two wins came over last-place Colorado. There just hasn't been much for this team or its fan base to get excited about. What adds to the sense of frustration in and around the Oklahoma State basketball program is that the Pokes aren't merely losing games; they are losing by double-digit margins. Losses to Arizona, BYU, Utah, West Virginia, and Houston — all five Big 12 losses — were by double-digit margins. It's hard to say this team is coming close or is about to turn the corner when the margin of defeat is so regularly decisive. This team needs to go back to the drawing board and see if it can give Texas Tech a true challenge over the course of 40 minutes.

Here are the Oklahoma State-Texas Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma State-Texas Tech Odds

Oklahoma State: +17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1280

Texas Tech: -17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -3500

Over: 147.5 (-105)

Under: 147.5 (-115)

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs Texas Tech

Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma State is not a good team, but 17.5 is still a lot of points for a conference basketball game. Conference opponents know the scouting report on each other. They generally know what to expect and how the other team will try to attack them. In that context, games are generally hard-fought. Sure, some are blowouts, but it requires a uniquely great team or a uniquely bad team to create a 25-point game on most occasions. Texas Tech is good but not spectacular. Oklahoma State is bad but not especially awful. This is a ton of points.

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech is playing great. Oklahoma State is playing very poorly. Most of the time in January, these teams have been dramatically different, not just slightly different. The huge spread is warranted, and Tech will cover it.

Final Oklahoma State-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

The spread is enormous. It just doesn't feel like a lock to take Tech. Pass.

Final Oklahoma State-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma State +17.5