The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between Oklahoma and Alabama. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma-Alabama prediction and pick.

Oklahoma and Alabama are set for an exciting showdown on Saturday, January 4, in Tuscaloosa. This matchup features No. 12 Oklahoma (13-0) looking to maintain their perfect season against No. 5 Alabama (11-2), who recently dominated South Dakota State 105-82. Both teams boast high-scoring offenses, with Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears averaging 18.1 points per game and Alabama's Mark Sears leading with 18.0. The game also marks a reunion with former Alabama player Mohamed Wague now on the Sooners' roster, adding extra intrigue to this must-watch SEC clash.

Here are the Oklahoma-Alabama College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma-Alabama Odds

Oklahoma: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +450

Alabama: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -630

Over: 163.5 (-115)

Under: 163.5 (-105)

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Alabama

Time: 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Oklahoma Sooners are poised to extend their perfect season when they face the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. Boasting a 13-0 record, Oklahoma has been a force to be reckoned with, showcasing a potent offense that averages 83.1 points per game while holding opponents to just 67.5 points. The Sooners' success can be largely attributed to the stellar play of Jeremiah Fears, who leads the team with 18.1 points per game and 4.5 assists. His ability to create opportunities for himself and his teammates will be crucial in breaking down Alabama's defense.

Defensively, Oklahoma has been equally impressive, forcing turnovers and disrupting opponents' offensive rhythms. The Sooners average 6.5 steals per game, which could prove problematic for an Alabama team that has shown vulnerability to pressure. Additionally, Oklahoma's balanced rebounding attack, led by Sam Godwin's 6.7 rebounds per game, should help neutralize Alabama's size advantage. With their momentum, defensive prowess, and the leadership of Fears, the Sooners are well-equipped to secure a victory in Tuscaloosa and solidify their position as a top contender in the SEC.

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Alabama Crimson Tide are primed to secure a victory against the Oklahoma Sooners in their highly anticipated SEC matchup on Saturday. Boasting an impressive 11-2 record and riding a five-game winning streak, Alabama has proven to be a formidable force on their home court, going 6-0 at Coleman Coliseum this season. The Tide's high-octane offense, averaging a staggering 89.9 points per game, will be a significant challenge for Oklahoma's defense, which ranks only 96th in efficiency.

Alabama's success can be attributed to their balanced attack, led by the sharpshooting Mark Sears, who averages 18.0 points per game. The Crimson Tide's ability to stretch the floor with their three-point shooting, coupled with their impressive rebounding margin of 8.2 per game, gives them a distinct advantage. Additionally, the recent addition of Cliff Omoruyi, a dominant rim protector, has significantly bolstered Alabama's interior defense, addressing their previous defensive weaknesses. With their deep roster, home-court advantage, and the guidance of coach Nate Oats, Alabama is well-positioned to hand Oklahoma their first loss of the season and make a strong statement in their SEC opener.

Final Oklahoma-Alabama Prediction & Pick

The highly anticipated matchup between No. 12 Oklahoma (13-0) and No. 5 Alabama (11-2) on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum promises to be a thrilling SEC showdown. Oklahoma enters the game as one of only three undefeated teams in college basketball, looking to maintain their perfect record. However, they face a formidable challenge in Alabama, who boasts a significant home-court advantage. Alabama's home-court advantage cannot be overstated. The Crimson Tide has gone 6-0 at Coleman Coliseum this season, and historically, they've enjoyed a massive 12.2-point advantage at home. This edge, combined with Alabama's high-octane offense averaging 89.9 points per game, will pose a significant challenge for Oklahoma's defense, which ranks only 96th in efficiency.

Oklahoma's success has been driven by their balanced attack, led by Jeremiah Fears averaging 18.0 points per game. However, the freshman may struggle in his first SEC road game against a seasoned Alabama team. The Crimson Tide's Mark Sears, averaging 18.0 points per game, leads a well-rounded offense that ranks 1st in the nation in efficiency. Alabama's fast-paced style of play, ranking 7th out of 364 teams in pace, is likely to dictate the tempo of the game. This high-speed approach, combined with their pressure defense, could force Oklahoma into quick shots and turnovers. While Oklahoma has shown resilience and skill throughout their undefeated run, the combination of Alabama's home-court advantage, offensive firepower, and experience gives the Crimson Tide a slight edge. Expect a high-scoring, closely contested game, but Alabama should emerge victorious, handing Oklahoma their first loss of the season and getting the ATS win at home.

Final Oklahoma-Alabama Prediction & Pick: Alabama -10.5 (-110), Over 163.5 (-110)