The 17th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners visit the Georgia Bulldogs to continue SEC play on Saturday afternoon. It hasn't been a promising start for either of these teams on the conference schedule, as the Sooners are 0-2 and the Bulldogs are 1-1. Oklahoma is in the SEC for the first time, and they weren't ready for the rigors of SEC regular season play. The Sooners will figure it out as they came from another power conference, but the early results are discouraging. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma-Georgia prediction and pick.

The most disappointing of the two conference losses for Oklahoma is dropping their conference home opener against Texas A&M. The Sooners were 2.5-point favorites entering that matchup but lost by two points. They had a challenging welcome to the SEC with their first game on the road against Alabama, which they dropped by 28 points as 13-point underdogs. Oklahoma took advantage of a more manageable non-conference schedule leading up to conference play by winning 13 consecutive games. However, Oklahoma had massive underdog victories over Arizona, Louisville, and Michigan.

Georgia's offensive performance in its first conference game against Ole Miss was subpar, but they bounced back strongly when they scored 82 points against Kentucky in the conference home opener. The Bulldogs were riding a seven-game winning streak into their conference schedule, which included an underdog victory over St. John's. However, that was the only real challenging game on that portion of their schedule.

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win

The concern will be about Georgia's defense in this game, but Oklahoma has shown an ability to score on tough teams. They recorded 82 points against Arizona and 87 against Michigan, averaging 78.5 points in conference play. Georgia could be their toughest test of the season, but we haven't seen their offense fail one yet.

Georgia's offense looks good on paper, but they are a streaky group. That was clear when they scored just 51 points against Ole Miss in the conference opener. They are better at home with their 82-point performance against Kentucky, but they might be unable to maintain that in this game. Georgia's season totals on offense have a massive help from games against some weaker teams.

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma will have a difficult time maintaining its offensive output in this game, as Georgia owns one of the top defenses in the country. The Bulldogs are 30th in the nation with 64.4 points allowed per game, which makes this one of the top matchups on the slate. Oklahoma has been rolling on offense but will get one of their most significant tests of the season.

Final Oklahoma-Georgia Prediction & Pick

Georgia's lack of a challenging schedule is slightly concerning. They've been an underdog in four games this season and are 2-2. The oddsmakers are overreacting to their victory over Kentucky with this line, but the Bulldogs are in line for a massive letdown spot in this game. The Sooners are much more battle-tested and have significant underdog victories this season. The Bulldogs deserve some respect but could be getting too much of it against the Sooners. We'll take Oklahoma to cover the spread, but an outright victory is possible.

Final Oklahoma-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma +4.5 (-110)