It is time to continue our college football odds series with Oklahoma-LSU predictions and a pick. Find out how to watch Oklahoma-LSU.

The 2024 SEC football schedule, with Oklahoma and Texas joining the conference this year, contained so many matchups which, in August — when everyone had a clean slate and no conference games had yet been played — looked like five-star attractions. Oklahoma and LSU playing on Thanksgiving weekend seemed like a game which would have College Football Playoff and SEC championship implications for at least one of the two teams. It certainly stood out, on paper, as one of the more attractive offerings on the SEC schedule. While some premier games were earlier in the season, such as Georgia-Texas and Georgia-Alabama, this one was saved for Week 14. It could have been a case of saving the best for last. Instead, this game is a relative nothingburger. It's a game both teams will play for pride. They will want to beat the other side. However, there are simply no high-end stakes involved. Neither team will go to an elite bowl game. Oklahoma clinched bowl eligibility with its upset of Alabama last week, so the pressure to make a bowl game is now off for the Sooners.

The matchup doesn't have high stakes for 2024, but this is a rematch of a national championship game, the 2004 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Oklahoma and 2003 Heisman Trophy winner Jason White were shut down by a fire-breathing LSU defense in the Superdome. A coach named Nick Saban — you might have heard of him — won his first college football national championship and launched one of the all-time-great coaching careers in the history of the sport.

The only other meeting between these two teams came in another huge game, a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl in December of 2019. Heisman winner Joe Burrow buried OU's defense, 63-28, en route to a national title won a week and a half later against Clemson.

These OU and LSU teams aren't in the same league as the ones which met in 2004 and 2019. At this point, the purpose of this game is to lay a foundation for 2025 and build back the reputations of these two battered programs, whose 2024 seasons did not measure up to expectations or internally-held standards.

Oklahoma-LSU Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2019. LSU won, 63-28.

Overall Series: LSU leads the all-time series, 2-0.

Here are the Oklahoma-LSU College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oklahoma-LSU Odds

Oklahoma: +5.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +188

LSU: -5.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 47.5 (-115)

Under: 47.5 (-105)

How to Watch Oklahoma vs LSU

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why Oklahoma Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Sooners completely dominated Alabama and its very talented quarterback, Jalen Milroe. As a point of comparison, LSU got completely overwhelmed by Milroe a few weeks earlier at home. Oklahoma's defense is elite, despite the Sooners' 6-5 record. OU has everything working well on that side of the ball. It should be enough to keep this game close and maybe win outright.

Why LSU Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Oklahoma team needed that win over Alabama to clinch bowl eligibility. Every Sooner played hard and coached hard. Now, this week, we might see a letdown, now that the pressure is off. LSU is at home in its season finale. The Tigers just have to win by one touchdown to cover. Oklahoma's offense isn't good. LSU can do this even if its offense is not great. As long as the offense doesn't turn the ball over, LSU should be fine.

Final Oklahoma-LSU Prediction & Pick

We really like LSU in this spot. Oklahoma did its job last week. The Sooner offense is highly unlikely to rush for over 200 yards the way it did against Bama. LSU's defense will contain the Sooners and win a 20-13 or 20-10 kind of game. Take LSU.

Final Oklahoma-LSU Prediction & Pick: LSU -5.5