The biggest game on the board in college football Week 14 is here. For 13 years, Texas A&M has waited to get back at Texas. No one in AggieLand enjoys hearing it, but let's be honest: For most of the history of this series, Texas has been big brother to A&M. The record in this series, which dates back to 1894, does not lie. Texas has won roughly two-thirds of the meetings between these two schools. It's almost 2-to-1 in Texas's favor. Texas did not want to renew this series. A&M is the school which wants to even the score and prove it can beat the enemy from Austin. Now, thanks to Texas's move from the Big 12 to the SEC, this storied series and fierce rivalry will be renewed.

The stakes could not be higher. A berth in the SEC Championship Game is on the line. It will be the first SEC title game for either school. The winner faces Georgia on December 7 in Atlanta.

Texas A&M got caught looking ahead to this Texas game last week versus Auburn. The normally sound A&M defense got caught flat-footed against the Auburn offense. Overtime inflated the score to a certain degree, but there's still no way A&M should have given up 43 points to Auburn. A&M just wasn't ready to play this game in the first half. It fell behind 21-0. It rallied to tie the game and force overtime, but it couldn't finish the job. The defeat is brutal and might haunt A&M for a long time, but with the Texas game next, it is actually pretty easy to mentally turn the page and focus on beating the Longhorns.

This game means everything to both programs regardless of the records, but with a conference title game berth — and a chance to play one's way into the College Football Playoff — squarely on the line, a naturally big game has become many times bigger. It's the game no college football fan will want to miss on rivalry weekend.

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ABC

Why Texas Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Texas A&M defense got exposed last week by a not-very-good Auburn offense. Details matter in college football, and the A&M defense was not detail-oriented versus Auburn. Can the Aggies really fix all their defensive issues in one week against Steve Sarkisian, one of the better schemers and play designers in the sport? It's not the kind of situation which inspires confidence.

We also have to look at the other side of the ball. Texas has a strong defense, a unit which has been rock-solid and really consistent all season long. Texas A&M's offense can look really good or really pedestrian. There is less consistency for the Aggies on that side of the ball than they would like. Texas probably covers with its defense, winning a 24-17 type of game. The Longhorns just need to win by a touchdown, nothing more.

Why Texas A&M Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Aggies looked ahead to Texas when they played Auburn. They are going to be so high for this game that they will come flying out of the tunnel and will play above their weight in this game. They are getting almost six points at home. This game probably comes down to a field goal either way. A&M is the side to take relative to the spread.

Final Texas-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

The game probably will come down to a field goal, so the lean is to A&M, but this game could be crazy in any direction. We recommend you just sit back with a turkey sandwich and leftover stuffing and gravy and just enjoy the theater in College Station.

Final Texas-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Texas A&M +5.5