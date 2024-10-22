ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Oklahoma Sooners (4-3, 1-3 SEC) are on the road to take on the No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels (5-2, 1-2 SEC) Saturday afternoon. This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out an Oklahoma-Ole Miss prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Oklahoma-Ole Miss College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oklahoma-Ole Miss Odds

Oklahoma: +20.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +890

Ole Miss: -20.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1700

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss

Time: 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Oklahoma Could Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma can stop the rush. They allow just over 110 yards per game, which is pretty good in college football. They have also allowed just five rushing touchdowns. The Sooners need to be at their best in their rushing defense if they want to upset Ole Miss on the road. Shutting down the run will go a long way for Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon.

One thing Oklahoma does an incredible job at is getting to the quarterback. They are second in the SEC with 25 sacks, and they are coming off a game in which they had six sacks. Jaxon Dart can be very deadly in the pocket if he is given time. Oklahoma needs to make sure that does not happen. If the Sooners can be good up front, and get a couple of sacks, they will have a great chance to cover the spread on the road.

Why Ole Miss Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ole Miss is an explosive offense. They lead the SEC in yards per game and points per game. A lot of it is thanks to Jaxon Dart. Dart is third in the nation in passing yards, eighth in completion percentage, first in yards per attempt, and he has thrown 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions this season. If Dart can play well in this game, the Rebels will have a great chance to win this game.

Ole Miss can also run the ball pretty well. They are third in the SEC in yards per carry, and third in rushing touchdowns. Henry Parrish Jr leads the team with 5.8 yards per carry and nine touchdowns. Oklahoma has a tendency to give up some yards, so Ole Miss has to take advantage of that. As long as Parrish can get going, Ole Miss will have a chance to cover this spread.

Ole Miss has struggled in the SEC, but they have done a good job defensively. In their three SEC games, Ole Miss has allowed just 46 points. Ole Miss also should have beaten LSU in their last game. Oklahoma is the second-worst scoring team in the SEC, so Ole Miss has a chance to have another good defensive game. If Ole Miss can keep Oklahoma in check, they will win.

Final Oklahoma-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

Winning by three touchdowns is not easy to do in the SEC. Every team is good, and most teams have the potential to win any game on any day. This is proven by Ole Miss' loss to Kentucky a few weeks ago. However, Oklahoma has not played well lately, and I do not think this game will be much different. I am going to take Ole Miss to win this game by at least three touchdowns at home.

Final Oklahoma-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Ole Miss -20.5 (-110)