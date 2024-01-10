Seattle Reign FC rebrands to original name, ringing in a new era for 2024 season.

In a rebranding move, OL Reign has reverted to its original name, Seattle Reign FC, as it gears up for the 2024 season. This change marks a return to the club's roots, embracing its initial club name established in 2013.

The decision to return to the original name is seen as a tribute to the club's foundational years in the NWSL, according to Seattle Reign FC CEO Vincent Berthillot.

“Today is the start of a new chapter for our unique club, fans and community,” Berthillot said in a statement from the club. “Bringing back the club’s original name and identity from the 2013 season as the club prepares to enter a new era is our way of honoring the history of this club while respecting the progress and success we’ve experienced firsthand. Seattle Reign FC was a founding club in this growing league, and our OGs, our supporters and our community have remained by our side from the very beginning to help pave the way for the future.”

The rebranding involves not just a name change but also a redesigned crest. The new crest combines elements from the original, including shades of blue and the introduction of gold, symbolizing the club's wins, including three NWSL Shields and seven playoff appearances.

“The Reign brand goes far beyond the name and crest, but when considering the opportunity in this moment to link our past to the future, there was no doubt about the connection this mark has to the legacy and identity of this storied club,” Vice President of Marketing and Ticketing Michelle Haines said. “Ultimately, this refreshed look is an embodiment of our roots in Seattle, honors the dedication of our fans, reflects the caliber of our players and aligns with our core values.”

Seattle Reign FC's journey in the NWSL has been marked by various name changes and playing venues. Initially, the club played at Starfire Stadium and Memorial Stadium under the name Seattle Reign FC, where it achieved back-to-back NWSL Shields in 2014 and 2015. The team underwent a name change to OL Reign from 2020 to 2023 after its acquisition by OL Groupe. Now, as the club prepares for its third season at Lumen Field, it reclaims its original name.