The Ole Miss football team has come very close to making the College Football Playoff in recent years, and it seemed like this was the perfect opportunity for the Rebels to make it because of expansion. There are now 12 teams that make the playoff, but Ole Miss still couldn’t do enough to make it. Now, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are looking toward next season, and a crucial part of their offseason will be the transfer portal.

Ole Miss isn’t quite into the offseason yet as they still have their bowl game, but the transfer portal has been open for a couple weeks now. The Rebels once again weren’t able to achieve their goal of making it to the playoff, and they once again have a very important offseason ahead of them. The preparations for the 2025 season are well underway.

It was another solid season for the Ole Miss football team, but they are still struggling to get over the hump. The Rebels were just a few spots away from making the CFP, but they came up short despite the field expanding to 12 teams. The transfer portal can help them take the next step. Here are a few players for Ole Miss to take a look at.

Kevin Concepcion, WR, NC State

One of the best WRs in the transfer portal is NC State transfer Kevin Concepcion. The Rebels could use some more talent at the WR position, and Concepcion could be the perfect fit. He has been with NC State for two seasons now, and he has put together two very nice years. This season, he hauled in 53 receptions for 460 yards and six touchdowns. His numbers were even better during his first year, and he will be an immediate contributor at his next stop.

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Cal

Another position that Ole Miss might want to attack in the transfer portal is the quarterback position. The Rebels will not have Jaxson Dart next year, and whoever takes over will have some big shoes to fill. Dart was one of the best QBs in college football this year. Do the Rebels want a first-year starter taking over, or do they want to bring in someone with experience? Cal transfer Fernando Mendoza threw for over 3,000 yards this season and he threw 16 touchdowns and just six picks. He is a great QB.

Rahtrel Perry, OT, Central Connecticut State

Lastly, the Ole Miss football team could use some fresh talent along the offensive line. They have already landed some talent there, but they could always use more as it is such an important position group. One player to watch is Rahtrel Perry who is transferring from Central Connecticut State. Because of where he played, not very many people are familiar with Perry, but he has the potential to be successful at the power four level with his 6’7” frame.

This is going to be an important offseason for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. Kiffin has never made the College Football Playoff with the Rebels, and if that trend continues, the folks in Oxford are going to grow tired.

Transfer portal overview

One of the biggest parts of the college football offseason is the transfer portal, and the festivities begin before the offseason actually starts. Teams that didn’t qualify for the postseason have entered their offseason, but there are a lot of teams that still have bowl games to play. The transfer portal opened up on December 9th, so it creates some issues for players that want to transfer but still have a season going.

The transfer portal is a massive part of college football now, and there are definitely positives and negatives to it. One of the biggest issues that people have with it is the timing of the first window. It is open in early December so players can pick a new school and start the next semester there when January rolls around. However, it does create issues as we have already seen players this year on College Football Playoff teams have to miss out on the opportunity to participate in the CFP because of their transfer.

On the flip side, the transfer portal gives teams a chance to completely rebuild their squad in just one offseason. New head coaches can come in and bring in a lot of experienced players from the jump, and it can make for a quick turnaround. Any team has hope in the offseason because of the transfer portal.

The transfer portal opened up for the first time this season on December 9th and it will stay open until December 28th. This window is the main window where a lot of the action takes place, but the transfer portal will open again in the spring.

From April 16th until April 25th, the transfer portal will be back open. That way, players can go through spring ball and have a better idea of what their upcoming season will look like. If they aren’t satisfied, they can leave. We even sometimes see players that transferred in the first window transfer again in the second window, sometimes back to their original school.

The transfer portal is a crucial part of the offseason, and we will be hearing a lot about it from now until the end of the spring.