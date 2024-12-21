After just narrowly missing out on the College Football Playoff, Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss continue to have a field day with recruiting and the transfer portal. On Friday, they killed two birds with one stone, taking a key player away from one of their primary competitors with a massive move that will shake up the SEC next season.

Ole Miss has landed a stunning commitment from former Grambling linebacker Andrew Jones, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports. Jones was one of the most productive players in the country last season and will now try his hand in the best conference in college football.

To make matters even better for Ole Miss, it took Jones away from South Carolina after the former Grambling star committed to the Gamecocks just a few days ago. South Carolina was one of the other teams fighting for those final playoff spots with Ole Miss, so the Rebels will be thrilled to take from Shane Beamer's talent pool even though they both missed out on a bid this year.

Jones was one of the best linebackers in the country at any level this season while dominating the SWAC. He recorded 122 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble on the way to a number of postseason accolades. When the regular season came to an end, Jones was named the co-Defensive Player of the Year in the conference as well as earning SWAC All-American honors.

Ole Miss has landed a number of impactful commitments in the last few weeks since the transfer portal opened. Kiffin has re-solidified his defensive front with the additions of defensive ends Da'Shawn Womack (LSU) and Princewill Umanmielen (Nebraska). The Rebels have also added a dangerous pair of wide receivers in Caleb Odom (Alabama) and De'Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State).

It certainly seems like this Ole Miss football team is built to stay in this NIL and transfer portal era as Kiffin continues to build out his second successful elite class of portal commitments. This season, it helped Ole Miss have one of the best defensive lines and run defenses in the country, and it looks like the Rebels will have one of the best rosters in the country again in 2025.