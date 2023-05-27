Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin trolled Auburn football with a mock of the team’s recruiting pitch on Twitter.

Auburn football had a graphic that said it is the only school with “Buc-ees,” which is a gas station and convenience store. The graphic said “Buc-ees” is known for its large size and snacks.

Kiffin responded with a photo that advertised a “Chevron” gas station that sells chicken on a stick near campus.

“There’s this Chevron near campus that sells really good chicken on a stick,” the graphic said. “That’s pretty much it.”

Ole Miss football and Auburn football are each in the SEC West, so they are looking for a lot of the same recruits.

Last season, the Rebels finished with an 8-5 record, including 4-4 in SEC play. Ole Miss football started the season 7-0 and was ranked as high as No. 7, but it lost four of its next five games.

In their second season under Kiffin, the Rebels had a 10-3 record and played in the Sugar Bowl. However, they lost that game to Baylor, 21-7.

Ole Miss signed the No. 21 recruiting class nationally his offseason. Their star player from the group is five-star linebacker Suntarine Perkins.

The Rebels return first-team All-SEC running back Quinshon Judkins, who set program single-season records for rushing yards (1,567) and rushing touchdowns.

Ole Miss football returns junior quarterback Jaxson Dart, but the team also has transfers Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard who could threaten his starting job.

Kiffin had a good win in this recruiting battle. He and the Rebels hope they can defeat Auburn football when they meet Oct. 21.