Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Ole Miss football star Quinshon Judkins received a major compliment when Lane Kiffin compared him to Reggie Bush. The Ole Miss football coach mentioned the former Heisman Trophy winner when talking about Judkins’ impressive freshman season and what might be possible for his sophomore campaign.

Lane Kiffin was an offensive assistant coach with USC from 2001-2006. Bush played well as a freshman for the Trojans in 2003, but his emergence as one of the best players in college football came the following season.

“I always think of players we’ve coached before and I feel like Reggie Bush was that ‒ he had a good freshman year and then (in his second year) you could do all this other stuff with him,” Kiffin told reporters Tuesday.

Bush ran for 521 yards on 5.8 yards per carry as a freshman in addition to catching 15 passes for 304 yards. While the 2005 Heiman Trophy winner showed flashes of brilliance, his production didn’t compare to the numbers that Judkins put up in his first season for the Ole Miss football team.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Judkins put up monster stats in the 2022 season. The freshman rushed for 1,567 yards on 5.7 yards per carry with 16 rushing touchdowns.

“Now he can take the next step, which we see,” Kiffin said. “We run different plays with him now than we did. When guys are freshmen, you’re just trying to get them to line up and play. Now you have a chance to truly have a spring where now they know stuff and you can go to the next level.”

Only six FBS players have more rushing yards than the Ole Miss star last season.