As the 2024 college football season enters its final stretch, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has become the forgotten signal caller in the SEC with all the star power the conference has at the position. That all changed in Week 10, with Dart dominating Arkansas to the tune of 515 passing yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. His career-high in passing yards was the most in school history.

Dart's performance nearly single-handedly lifted the Rebels to a dominant 63-31 win. He added a team-high 47 rushing yards, giving him 562 all-purpose yards in the game. His jaw-dropping performance stunned social media, giving fans no choice but to shower the senior with praise.

“Jaxson Dart was a monster today against Arkansas,” one fan tweeted. “My Lord.”

Dart's magical performance led to an equally impressive outing from senior wideout Jordan Watkins. Watkins hauled in eight of his nine targets for 254 receiving yards and a gaudy five touchdowns, accounting for most of Dart's success in the game. One fan pointed out the difference in Dart's stats when he targeted Watkins and when he didn't.

“16-for-21 for 253 yards and a TD would be a pretty good game for a QB,” the tweet read. “That's what Dart has done today for passes NOT directed at Watkins. cuz he's 8-for-9 for 254 and FIVE TDs to him alone.”

By the end of the third quarter, Dart already threw for over 500 yards. He spent most of the final quarter on the bench as his backup, Austin Simmons, poured salt on the wound with 47 additional passing yards and another touchdown.

Fans flip narrative on Jaxson Dart days after criticizing him on Halloween

Dart's career night came two days after Halloween when fans spotted the quarterback out on the street. The 21-year-old received an overwhelming amount of criticism on social media for what fans perceived as an undisciplined action before the narrative completely flipped two days later.

On top of setting an Ole Miss single-game passing record, Dart became the school's all-time leader in total offense with his performance, surpassing Bo Wallace. The historical afternoon marked the second record Dart broke in the 2024 season.