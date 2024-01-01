Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart staying put after breakout year

Jaxson Dart found a home with the Rebels, and he is not ready to leave it. The 20-year-old quarterback announced his return to Ole Miss football on Monday.

“Good Morning… 2024,” he posted on X, along with a video that featured the caption, “come join us for the last dance.” It is clear that Dart has unfinished business in Oxford.



His breakthrough 2023 campaign coincided with a terrific 11-2 season for Ole Miss, which culminated this past Saturday in the Peach Bowl. Dart torched the Penn State defense for 379 passing yards and four total touchdown en route to a 38-25 victory. He and the No. 11 Rebels will look to build on all their success in 2024.

The 2020 Gatorade Football Player of the Year began his college career as somewhat of a golden boy. He earned the backup quarterback role with USC as a true freshman and later replaced the injured Kedon Slovis as the starter. Accuracy could be an issue at times, but the arm talent was apparent.

Dart's tenure with the Trojans met its abrupt end when Lincoln Riley and QB Caleb Williams jumped over from Oklahoma. Seeing the writing on the wall, the Utah native entered the transfer portal and signed on to play for head coach Lane Kiffin. The move has undeniably worked out for both sides.

Jaxson Dart finished this season with 3,364 passing yards, 31 total touchdowns, five interceptions and a much-improved 65.1 completion percentage. Ole Miss football fans are surely excited to see him possibly take even further strides during his senior year.