A former Alabama football linebacker is already planning visits around the SEC. The Crimson Tide got some good news in this week's College Football Playoff ranking, coming in at No. 11 in the country. One piece of news that flew under the radar for Kalen DeBoer's program was the midseason departure of a solid linebacker on the roster.

On November 19th, junior LB Keanu Koht announced he was entering the transfer portal immediately. The Vero Beach, Florida native was a 4-star recruit from the class of 2021. Koht's agent revealed to College Sports Business and Transfer Portal Reporter for On3, Pete Nakos, that the talented linebacker was planning visits to Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.

Koht played in a total of seven games for the Crimson Tide in 2024. The junior recorded five tackles and half of a sack for the season. At 6′ 4, 242 lbs, Koht still has proven over the years he can be an SEC-caliber player. Seeing him go to a rival like Ole Miss or Vanderbilt would not be ideal for Kalen DeBoer's program. Nevertheless, the Crimson Tide are remaining focused should they be included in the twelve-team playoff.

Alabama football is in solid shape to make the field. However, it would be ideal if No. 8 SMU beat No. 17 Clemson in the ACC championship game. Should the Mustangs lose this contest, that result could spark a debate that will set the college football world on fire. CFP chair Ward Manuel already suggested Alabama football would have the edge over SMU in this case. However, it would be best if this situation was avoided entirely.

There's nothing Kalen DeBoer's team can change about its fate in a few weeks. The cement is dry for the 9-3 Crimson Tide. Alabama football's signature victories include wins over No. 5 Georgia, No. 14 South Carolina, and No. 19 Missouri. If the Crimson Tide does not make the playoff, it will be due to embarrassing losses to Vanderbilt and Oklahoma. Anything less than a spot and a win in the tournament would be a very disappointing first season under DeBoer.