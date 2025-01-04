Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has etched his name in the Rebels’ record books with a historic performance during the Gator Bowl against Duke. Dart, who has been a driving force behind Ole Miss football’s high-powered offense all season, set new program records for single-season passing yards and total offense, cementing his status as one of the greatest quarterbacks in Ole Miss history.

Heading into the bowl game, Dart was already within striking distance of the records, thanks to a stellar season under head coach Lane Kiffin’s offensive system. By the second half of the matchup against Duke, Dart had officially surpassed the previous marks, leaving no doubt about his impact on the Rebels’ 2024 campaign.

The announcement came via the official Ole Miss Football Twitter account, which celebrated Dart’s achievement:

“QB @JaxsonDart now holds the Single-Season Passing & Total Offense Records 🎯.”

Dart’s record-breaking season has been a showcase of consistency, skill, and leadership. Entering the Gator Bowl, he had already thrown for over 3,800 yards. His ability to dissect defenses with precision passing, combined with his mobility and knack for making plays under pressure, has made him one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in college football.

The single-season passing record had been held by Chad Kelly, who threw for 4,042 yards in 2015. Meanwhile, the total offense record was previously set by Archie Manning, a legendary figure in Ole Miss history. Dart has now surpassed both benchmarks, highlighting his dual-threat capabilities and his pivotal role in the Rebels’ success.

Dart’s historic season has propelled Ole Miss football to a great performance. The Rebels finished the regular season with a 10-3 record. Dart’s leadership on and off the field has been instrumental in the team’s resurgence as a contender in the SEC.

The Gator Bowl against Duke football offered Dart a stage to cap off his remarkable season, and he didn’t disappoint. Dart showcased the poise and playmaking ability that have defined his year, delivering clutch throws and helping him amass over 400 yards to break the record.

As Dart sets his sights on a potential NFL future, his achievements at Ole Miss football will be remembered as a defining chapter in the program’s history. Breaking records held by icons like Manning and Kelly is no small feat, and Dart’s 2024 season will serve as a benchmark for future Rebel quarterbacks.