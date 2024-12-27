As the Ole Miss football program has potential NFL Draft picks in the upcoming event, add another one to the list as quarterback Jaxson Dart announced Friday he intends to declare. While Dart will play for the Ole Miss football team once last time in the Gator Bowl against the Duke Blue Devils, he intends to take it to the next level with the professionals.

With the announcement to declare, the senior released a farewell address, first addressing “Rebel Nation” and thanking them for the support given to the quarterback.

“To Rebel Nation, words cannot express the depth of my feelings and emotions in this moment… but “thank you” seems like the right place to start,” Dart wrote. “Thank you for the love and support that y'all have showed me at Ole Miss. Who would have known that a kid who grew up in Utah would find his way to the great state of Mississippi in order to fulfill his college gridiron dreams. I really and truly came of age at this great University, thank you.”

Expand Tweet

Dart has made history with the Ole Miss football team as he stands at the top over Eli Manning in passing yards and even is the most winningest signal-caller in the school's history.

Ole Miss football's Jaxson Dart thanks coaching staff, teammates

He would further thank his teammates and such figures on the coaching staff such as offensive coordinator Charlie Weiss Jr. and head coach Lane Kiffin.

“To my teammates- you are my brothers forever! I will never forget you and I will be rooting for you endlessly,” Dart wrote. “You were what made all of this so special. Being by your side as your friend and teammate has changed me for the better. Thank you.”

“To Coach Kiffin, Coach Weis, and the entire Coaching Staff, thank you for pouring into me,” Dart continued. “For pushing me…for caring about me beyond the white lines. Y'all made me a better player and a better man. I love and appreciate y'all more than you'll ever know.”

Last season, Dart threw for 3,875 yards to go along with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions as he led the Rebels to a 9-3 record as they finished ranked No. 14th in the country. He would finish his statement by talking to the community of the school.

“To the Ole Miss community, I did everything in my power to make y'all proud as a person and player. I can say with absolute certainty, that I gave it everything I had, to bring you wins, success, and excitement. I will never, ever forget your love and support. Thank you.”

As said before, Dart will play his last game against the Blue Devils where he looks to end his stint in college football on a good note with the Ole Miss football.