Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin gave a whole lot of bulletin board material at SEC Media Days on Thursday and among his comments were a crucial injury update on Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders.

Kiffin said the QB is at full strength and will be ready to roll for preseason. Via the Clarion Ledger:

“We're excited about that because he was not 100% during spring,” Kiffin said Thursday.

Sanders wasn't a full participant in spring action as he was recovering from an unspecified injury but did show well when he played. The fact that Sanders actually decided to hit the portal after serving as QB1 for four years with the Cowboys came as a surprise to many, especially since Jaxson Dart has been the starter for the Revels.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

But, Kiffin was non-committal when discussing who his QB1 could be once Week 1 rolls around, making it clear it's a very “competitive room”:

“It's a really competitive room,” Kiffin said. “And it's in much better shape, which is our goal as a staff for an entire roster, each position group to try to make them more competitive and more balanced throughout.

“That room is by far the best it's been since I've been here, so we're excited about camp coming up to see these guys fully healthy.”

Spencer Sanders had a respectable year in 2022, throwing for 2,642 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Heading into his senior season, it's a make-or-break campaign for the signal-caller, who will be hoping to make his presence felt at Ole Miss and hopefully, get some NFL looks.