Ole Miss football leading WR Tre Harris has decided to return to the program in 2024 and they are loading up.

The Ole Miss football program is looking every bit like a top-1o team for the 2024 season. The Rebels will have a lot of players back, and now they have good news regarding wide receiver Tre Harris, who announced his decision to return for the 2024 season and posted a picture saying “Coming Back” with the caption “Encore.”

With Harris returning, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss football team have all of Jaxson Dart, Quinshon Judkins, and Harris back in 2024, which is a massive boost. Caden Prieskorn and Jordan Watkins are also returning to Ole Miss, and while it's still early, the Rebels could be one of the favorites in a loaded SEC in 2024.

The Ole Miss football X account posted a video after Harris made his decision:

Tre Harris was the leading receiver for Ole Miss, catching 47 passes for 851 yards with eight touchdowns. However, his 2022 numbers were better as he had 65 catches for 935 yards and 10 scores. Harris' best game of the year came against Texas A&M where he had 11 catches for 213 yards and a touchdown, and he had four games with 100 or more receiving yards.

Still, Harris was drawing NFL Draft buzz, so his decision to return to Ole Miss comes as a bit of a surprise. But, it is clear they are loading up for a potential run at an SEC title after they finished 10-2 this season.

The Ole Miss football team has one game left, and it is against Penn State in the Peach Bowl on December 30 as they look to end the year on a high note.