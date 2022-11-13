Nick Saban speaks out after Alabama football’s early scare vs. Ole Miss

Published November 13, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Nick Saban couldn’t be any prouder of his Alabama football team after they edged out the Ole Miss Rebels in their showdown on Saturday night.

The Alabama Crimson Tide got quite the scare early when the Rebels took full control of the game. Ole Miss went up 10-0 and appeared to be on their way to a crucial victory. While Saban’s men were able to bounce back and cut the deficit before halftime, 17-14, they still had no answer against the opposing offense.

However, in the second half, the Crimson Tide’s defense made its presence felt. While the Rebels were still able to score in the third quarter, the Alabama football squad absolutely shut them down in the final frame to get the 30-24 win. Jaxson Dart had several opportunities to lead Ole Miss to victory, but he was stopped multiple times in the red-zone.

After the game, Saban credited his Alabama football players for their performance, especially in the crucial second half.

“Our guys really competed in this game. They really played hard in the second half. I mean, we stubbed our toe a lot in the first half and just kept playing the next play,” Saban said, via The Spun. “That’s the kind of identity that we really want to re-establish in the program. I’m so proud of these players for what they did tonight. That was great. Ole Miss played a really good game.”

While Alabama has been eliminated from SEC Championship contention prior to the game, Nick Saban didn’t let it discourage his players. In fact, it was the opposite.

With the win, the Crimson Tide prevented the Rebels from ending their 184-game streak of not losing consecutive matches in the regular season.