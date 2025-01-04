Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin couldn’t help but mix humor with admiration when discussing star quarterback Jaxson Dart’s legacy during an interview with ESPN’s Taylor McGregor on Thursday night. Kiffin, speaking ahead of the Rebels’ Gator Bowl clash with Duke, lauded Dart for his record-breaking career while playfully taking a jab at Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia.

McGregor asked Kiffin about Dart, Ole Miss’ all-time leading passer, who was playing his final collegiate game. With Dart out of eligibility following the 2024 season, Kiffin praised the quarterback’s stellar contributions before quipping about the possibility of him filing for a waiver to extend his career—a clear nod to Pavia’s recent NCAA waiver drama.

“It’s awesome, he’s playing great,” Kiffin said of Dart. “You never know, maybe he’ll file a waiver and come back another year.” (per Saturday Down South's Spenser Davis).

Kiffin’s comment referenced Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, who was granted an additional year of eligibility last month following a legal dispute with the NCAA. Pavia’s lawsuit argued that the NCAA’s policy counting JUCO eligibility toward Division I eligibility violated anti-trust laws. The NCAA eventually granted Pavia’s waiver, allowing him to return to Vanderbilt for the 2025 season.

Pavia’s situation has drawn significant attention, with many applauding the quarterback’s perseverance. However, it has also become fodder for lighthearted jokes in college football circles, including from Kiffin. While Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels aren’t scheduled to face Vanderbilt in 2025, his playful dig underscores the competitive and sometimes quirky nature of the sport.

Despite the humor, Kiffin’s admiration for Dart was genuine. The quarterback has been a cornerstone of Ole Miss football’s success, leading the team to a 9-3 regular season and setting program records for single-season passing yards and total offense. Under Dart’s leadership, the Rebels have consistently been among the SEC’s top teams, and a Gator Bowl win against Duke would mark their third 10-win season in four years.

Kiffin also reflected on Dart’s growth, comparing his performance in the Gator Bowl to a standout game against Penn State in last year’s bowl season. “I feel like he did this against Penn State in the bowl game last year,” Kiffin said. “Similar defense, it was Manny’s defense, made a lot of great, really accurate throws. This was a really good game…pretty awesome.”

As Dart’s collegiate career concludes, Kiffin’s comments highlight the bittersweet nature of his departure. While Ole Miss will miss his on-field excellence, Dart leaves behind a legacy of leadership and record-breaking achievements.

For now, Kiffin’s lighthearted jab at Diego Pavia provides a humorous twist to the moment, reminding fans that college football is as much about personalities and rivalries as it is about the games themselves.