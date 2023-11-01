Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin paid Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M squad a huge compliment before their highly-anticipated matchup on Saturday.

Lane Kiffin gushed about Texas A&M football's resemblance to an NFL team. He also gave props to their outstanding defensive line, per Saturday Down South's Keith Farmer.

Lane Kiffin starting Texas A&M Week strong. Discussing a top 10 ranking 3 seasons in a row: "To be able to do that, especially when you are going up against a program you would think would be the team in the top 10 with their roster." Added Jimbo's goal is to be bowl eligible pic.twitter.com/Gy8OgwLl3h — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 31, 2023

“These guys are absolutely loaded, it's kind of a mind-blowing collection of talent. It really is like an NFL roster. Height, weight, speed, explosiveness. Receivers that can score at anytime, great running backs. Defense is playing as well as any in the country. The collection of defensive line has to be one of the best ever,” Lane Kiffin said.

“I'm not excited for our O-line coach, I can tell you that, to watch these cut-ups. A&M's done a great job of collecting players and putting them together. It's a great challenge,” Kiffin added.

Despite Lane Kiffin's kind words for Texas A&M football, the program has struggled through the first nine weeks of the season. Texas A&M has won just five of eight games so far. They are in danger of missing a bowl game for the third straight year.

Texas A&M's current predicament has online bettors saying Jimbo Fisher is on the coaching hot seat. Nobody would've guessed it would come down to that after Fisher signed a lucrative 10-year, $95 million contract two years ago.

As for No. 10 Ole Miss football, they are enjoying their finest start in Lane Kiffin's fourth year at the helm. He recently gave credit to the transfer portal for their recent success.

Will Ole Miss football continue their resurgence against Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M football this weekend? Get your popcorn ready.