Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin paid Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M squad a huge compliment before their highly-anticipated matchup on Saturday.

Lane Kiffin gushed about Texas A&M football's resemblance to an NFL team. He also gave props to their outstanding defensive line, per Saturday Down South's Keith Farmer.

“These guys are absolutely loaded, it's kind of a mind-blowing collection of talent. It really is like an NFL roster. Height, weight, speed, explosiveness. Receivers that can score at anytime, great running backs. Defense is playing as well as any in the country. The collection of defensive line has to be one of the best ever,” Lane Kiffin said.

“I'm not excited for our O-line coach, I can tell you that, to watch these cut-ups. A&M's done a great job of collecting players and putting them together. It's a great challenge,” Kiffin added.

Despite Lane Kiffin's kind words for Texas A&M football, the program has struggled through the first nine weeks of the season. Texas A&M has won just five of eight games so far. They are in danger of missing a bowl game for the third straight year.

RECOMMENDED
Texas A&M football HC Jimbo Fisher latest odds to be fired
Texas A&M football’s Jimbo Fisher favored to be first coach fired ahead of Ole Miss matchup

Matt Wadleigh ·

Texas A&M football HC Jimbo Fisher upset with the refs for failed TC call against South Carolina.
Texas A&M football HC Jimbo Fisher slams officials for failed touchdown call in South Carolina win

Matt Wadleigh ·

Vanderbilt Ole Miss prediction
Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss prediction, odds, pick, how to watch College Football Week 9 game

Blake Lovell ·

Texas A&M's current predicament has online bettors saying Jimbo Fisher is on the coaching hot seat. Nobody would've guessed it would come down to that after Fisher signed a lucrative 10-year, $95 million contract two years ago.

As for No. 10 Ole Miss football, they are enjoying their finest start in Lane Kiffin's fourth year at the helm. He recently gave credit to the transfer portal for their recent success.

Will Ole Miss football continue their resurgence against Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M football this weekend? Get your popcorn ready.