Coaches don't always get along with the press. From awkward interviews to straightforward call outs, there've been many instances where media personalities have caught the ire of playbook masterminds. On Thursday, Paul Finebaum found himself in such a situation, courtesy of Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin.

Back in 2013, Kiffin was fired from USC, and he believes that public comments made by Finebaum played a role in the whole thing. Fast forward 11 years later and the Ole Miss coach decided to bring up the topic during SEC Media Days.

“…Because it is a true story that the athletic director and the president were on that trip,” Kiffin said, during a discussion with Finebaum. “We were playing that night, and you (Finebaum) were on College GameDay and you had to make your big splash, and they were watching it because I know the other person in the room that was watching it with them. And you said what a joke I was and I’m the Miley Cyrus of college football coaching and I should be fired. And they looked at each other and later that night, I was fired.”

“But hey, look what happened. I would never have gotten to work for coach (Nick) Saban, all these other things wouldn't have happened so I appreciate you for helping in getting me fired,” Kiffin added.

Things take an awkward turn

While the Ole Miss coach might have ended that part on a positive note, things took a quick 180 just moments after. Finebaum responsed with comments that seemed to acknowledge his prediction errors, noting how Kiffin now coaches a playoff contending team while touching on the revival of Miley Cyrus' career. That's when Kiffin decided to voice out sentiments that highlighted the entire segment.

“So you were wrong on that,” Kiffin replied. “…Really, I don't know what you're good at. You predicted Coach Saban was done — that didn't happen. You basically said Miley Cyrus stinks, and she's still going.”

Oof, that's got to sting. While receiving verbal jabs comes with the territory of being a big name in sports media, it's still an experience that no one wishes to go through.

More to follow*