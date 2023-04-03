Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

USC Football quarterback Caleb Williams enjoyed an impressive 2022 campaign to say the least. Former USC star running back Reggie Bush recently shared his thoughts on the reigning Heisman winner, per TMZ Sports.

“He’s (Williams) a great young kid,” Bush told TMZ. “The sky is the limit for him.”

Reggie Bush, who’s been trying to get his own 2005 Heisman Trophy back after it was taken away because Bush reportedly received financial benefits and more while playing at USC, clearly believes in USC’s Heisman-winning QB. There’s no question that Bush can identify a talented college quarterback, as he played with fellow Heisman winner Matt Leinart with the Trojans.

Caleb Williams certainly performed well in 2022. He finished the season with 42 passing touchdowns, 4,537 passing yards, and just five interceptions. He added 10 touchdowns on the ground along with 382 rushing yards. Williams, who previously played at Oklahoma, established himself as a true superstar during his first season with USC. And with fellow stars such as Bryce Young and CJ Stroud headed to the NFL, Williams believes he can win the Heisman Trophy once again in 2023.

Heisman Trophy or not, the Trojans have their sights set on competing next year.

USC football ultimately ended the 2022 season with an 11-3 record.They finished within the top 10, but the Trojans want to reach the next level in 2023. With Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams leading the charge, the Trojans may be able to make a serious College Football Playoff push.

Fans will be sure to follow closely as Caleb Williams and USC football run it back during the 2023 campaign.