Two top-25 teams face off in the SEC as Ole Miss visits Alabama. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Ole Miss-Alabama prediction and pick.

Ole Miss comes into the game at 14-2 on the year, and 3-0 on SEC play. They opened up the year 6-0 before their first loss of the year against Purdue. They would then win five more in a row before they lost by 17 to Memphis. Still, they have now won three in a row including a win over Arkansas. In their last game, they faced LSU. Ole Miss was down near the end of the first half but would go on a 9-0 run between halves to take the lead. They would go on to win the game 77-65.

Meanwhile, Alabama continues its successful season. They are 14-2 on the year, and 3-0 in conference play. Alabama opened up 3-0 before a nine-point loss to Purdue. They would win the next three, with wins over Illinois and Houston, before falling by two to Oregon. Since then, they have won eight straight games. Last time out, they faced Texas A&M. While it was a tight game, Alabama took the lead early, and never gave it back. They led 52-44 at the half and would go on to beat Texas A&M 94-88.

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: ESPNU

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ole Miss is ranked 24th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 31st in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 22nd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Ole Miss has been solid on defense this year. They are 26th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 46th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 27th in the nation against the three third year.

The leading scoring option for Ole Miss this year is Sean Pedulla. He is scoring 14.1 points per game while adding 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and a team-leading 2.3 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Jaylen Murray, who leads the team in assists. Murray has 4.1 assists per game while adding 11.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game this year. Finally, Dre Davis is scoring 10.7 points per game, while adding 5.1 rebounds 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game.

In the frontcourt, Malik Dia leads the team in rebounding. He has 5.8 rebounds per game while adding 8.7 points. He is joined by Jaemyn Brakefield, who is scoring 9.4 points per game with 4.9 rebounds, and two assists.

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama is ranked eighth in KenPom's rankings this year. They are second in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 39th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Alabama has been dominant on offense this year. They are first in the nation in points per game, while sitting 42nd in effective field goal percentage. Further, they play with pace, sitting sixth in the nation in field goal attempts per game, and fourth in three-point attempts per game.

Mark Sears leads the way for Alabama in scoring and assists this year. He comes in with 19.1 points per game while adding 4.5 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Labaron Philon. Philon is scoring 12.1 points per game, while also adding 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Rounding out the backcourt is Aden Holloway. Holloway is scoring 10.8 points per game while adding 1.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

In the frontcourt, Grant Nelson leads the way. He leads the team with 8.6 rebounds per game, while also adding 12.2 points and 1.8 assists. Further, he has 1.3 blocks per game this year.

Final Ole Miss-Alabama Prediction & Pick

Alabama has shown to be one of the top teams in the nation, but their winning streak will be put to the test in this one. Still, the best play in this one may not be on a side. Alabama is scoring 91.9 points per game this year, and the over is 4-0 when facing a ranked opponent. Further, the over has hit in four of the last six games. Meanwhile, while Ole Miss is solid on defense, the offense has been good as well, scoring 79 points per game, 61st in the nation. It has hit in the only game against a fellow ranked opponent, and is 3-2 when they are underdogs. Further, the Ole Miss defense has a weak spot on the inside, sitting 110th in the nation in opponent two-point shooting percentage. Alabama is third in the nation in two-point shooting this year. Expect a high-scoring game in this one.

Final Ole Miss-Alabama Prediction & Pick: Over 161.5 (-105)