A premier Top-25 showdown will be the the works on Saturday as the 22nd-ranked Ole Miss Rebels tip-off with the 13th-ranked Auburn Tigers! It is about that time to take a look at our college basketball odds series, where our Ole Miss-Auburn prediction and pick will be revealed.

Entering this weekend's play, the Rebels are fresh off of a gut-wrenching eight-point loss to the LSU Tigers on the road. Regardless of the defeat, Ole Miss still sits at an impressive 15-2 record and is still ranked within the AP Top 25. Currently, the Rebels hold a dead-even 2-2 conference record which puts them in seventh place among the SEC Standings.

For Auburn, it is the Tigers that haven't lost since Dec. 3rd and are in the midst of a ten-game winning streak. Furthermore, Auburn is a perfect 4-0 in conference play and 15-2 overall. After dismantling Vanderbilt 80-65 as visitors, do the Tigers have what it takes to continue to build upon their resume with another ranked win?

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Ole Miss-Auburn Odds

Ole Miss: +12.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +640

Auburn: -12.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -1000

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Auburn

Time: 8:30 ET/5:30 PT

TV: SEC Network

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread/Win

After being caught in a high-scoring affair, it wouldn't be the slightest shock if Ole Miss decides to slow the pace down and make Auburn work defensively for every single second of the shot clock. Indeed, the Rebels surrendered a whopping 89 points to the LSU Tigers which is simply not a recipe for success against any type of opponent.

The most intriguing statistic to keep tabs on for this epic slugfest will be in the blocks department. Believe it or not, but the Rebels rank third in blocks per game in the nation while the Tigers boast the eleventh-most blocks per contest. Alas, this means that putting up shots in the paint will be physical warfare, to say the least. Expect many fouls to rack up for both starting lineups, and it will be of the utmost importance to avoid foul trouble as much as possible. Hand in hand, if the Rebels are going to receive a plethora of trips to the charity stripe, then Ole Miss will need to convert. On paper, Ole Miss ranks 56th in free-throw percentage at 74.9%. At the end of the day, if the Rebels can't cash in on their free throws, then they could be in a world of trouble.

Lastly, the biggest storyline entering this competition will be the return of forward Allen Flanigan, and assistant coach Wes Flanigan will be returning to Baton Rouge. The father-son duo spent four seasons at LSU together before both coming over to Ole Miss. Will this game mean a little more for the two?

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win

There's no other way around it… this team is really, really good. In regards to Saturday night's contest under the lights, this matchup should only provide plenty of fireworks all night long!

For starters, there are very few atmospheres in college basketball as dynamic, loud, energetic, and downright hectic as Neville Arena. Of course, there has to be a reason why Auburn is a flawless 9-0 on their own home floor. While this type of home-court advantage automatically gives the Tigers a leg up in the competition, staying focused and putting in an absurd amount of effort on defense may be Auburn's golden ticket to covering the spread and ultimately picking up another win. At a glance, the Tigers only surrender 65.6 points per game and often like to force turnovers to get out on the fast break. Remember, this is an Auburn squad that can score the basketball at a high clip, and if they happen to catch Ole Miss being sloppy leading to giveaways, then the Tigers will be in a perfect position to pounce.

In addition to wreaking havoc defensively, finding a way to grab an edge in the rebounding department will also be a high priority for head coach Bruce Pearl and his troops. All in all, over the course of Ole Miss' two losses, they've been out-rebounded 89-59 in that stretch of play. Auburn, meanwhile, is one of the best rebounding teams in the nation with 39.6 boards per game. Expect the Tigers to make a large attempt to exploit the Rebels in this area of the game.

Final Ole Miss-Auburn Prediction & Pick

It doesn't get much better than this for the die-hard college basketball fan! Ole Miss is certainly no slouch and should be well on their way to a March Madness bid, but this road matchup against a possible Final Four team in Auburn is too uphill of a climb to overcome.

Final Ole Miss-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Auburn -12.5 (-120)