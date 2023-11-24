Olivia Rodrigo attended the UCLA-USC football game to support her Trojans, but found her presence used as a punchline for USC's performance.

The attendance of pop star and current USC student Olivia Rodrigo at the UCLA-USC football game last weekend is the gift that keeps on giving to social media. The rivalry game, which UCLA won in dominant fashion on its way to a 38-20 victory, coupled with Rodrigo's presence on the sideline, has resulted in a slew of meme-worthy reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

Most of the comments are at USC's expense, as their performance in the finale and jarring slump to end the season did not sit well with fans. Reporter Keely Eure posted a 6 second clip of Rodrigo celebrating on the field and making the “fight on” salute in a USC Band sweatshirt, with the video quickly going viral.

Along with the video, Eure posted the caption “Pop star and USC student Olivia Rodrigo is in attendance for today’s game” and commenters were quick to respond as the game (and the season) slipped away from the Trojans.

One commenter pricelessly wondered, “Can she coach defense?” Another of a similar ilk wanted to know “Can she tackle or cover?”

But the offense wasn't spared from insult either, with another user noting, “I bet she could've had more rushing yards than the Trojans.” Another bitter fan quipped, “She seems to care more than the clowns on the field.”

A few other USC fans were able to still look at the bright side, with another post acknowledging Rodrigo's presence was “the only USC highlight at today's game.”

USC fans might sound like a jilted ex from an Olivia Rodrigo song, but at least their sense of humor remains intact after a subpar season and Pac-12 finale.